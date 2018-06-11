Ap Aptopix Utah Firing Squad A Usa Ut
The execution chamber at the Utah State Prison after Ronnie Lee Gardner was killed via firing squad June 18, 2010, the most recent use in the United States. The bullet holes are visible in the wood panel behind the chair.
Trent Nelson, AP

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Lawyers for four Tennessee death row inmates are asking a federal judge to allow them to choose a firing squad as an alternative to Tennessee's lethal injection or electric chair execution methods.

The inmates filing suit include David Earl Miller, the next man set to die in Tennessee for his crimes.

Miller, sentenced to death for the 1981 murder of Lee Standifer, 23, in Knoxville, is scheduled to be executed Dec. 6. The suit asks the court to postpone Miller's execution until the court can hear the case.

Under Tennessee's protocol, Miller will need to select his method of execution Tuesday, 30 days before his execution. The lawsuit asks the court to stop state officials temporarily from presenting Miller with that choice. 

The lawsuit was filed a day after Edmund Zagorski, 63, was executed via electric chair for the 1983 murders of John Dotson and Jimmy Porter. Zagorski robbed, shot and slit their throats after they sought to buy marijuana from him in Robertson County north of Nashville. 

► Nov. 2: Supreme Court will hear death row inmate Curtis Flowers' review
► Nov. 1: Tennessee uses electric chair to execute double murderer
► Oct. 29: South Dakota executes inmate whose brother was put to death in Okla.

Before his death, Zagorski's lawyers filed multiple challenges to his execution.

They won one: Zagorski was granted the right to choose the chair after his legal challenge to Tennessee’s three-drug lethal injection protocol failed. His lawyers argued death by electrocution would be quicker but maintained that both methods are unconstitutional.

Ap Electric Chair Tennessee A File Usa Tn
Tennessee's electric chair in the execution room Oct. 13, 1999, at Riverbend Maximum Security Institution in Nashville.
Mark Humphrey, AP

On Aug. 9, the lethal injection execution of Billy Ray Irick took at least 20 minutes to complete.

In the suit, lawyers for Miller and three other death row inmates — Nicholas Todd Sutton, Stephen Michael West and Terry Lynn King — argued that the state's electric chair "is sure or very likely to inflict a gruesome and torturous death" since the state fails to take into account the difference between individual prisoners that include pain thresholds and the varying amounts of current required to cause unconsciousness.

Miller, Sutton and West previously filed suit Aug. 21 seeking alternatives to Tennessee's lethal drug execution method but voluntarily dismissed their suit amid Zagorski's ongoing challenges to Tennessee's execution methods. 

The state possesses firearms, ammunition and trained personnel necessary to carry out a firing-squad execution, the suit contends. Big Buck Shooting Range, on the grounds of Riverbend Maximum Security Institution in Nashville, can "easily accommodate what little equipment is required for an execution by firing squad."

Trained professionals reduce error rates in firing-squad executions, the suit claims.

If errors occur, military executions have a back-up plan: the "coup de grace," which consists of holding the muzzle of a handgun "just above the ear and one foot from the head" to complete the execution, according to the lawsuit filed late Friday. 

► Oct. 11: Washington becomes 20th state to ban executions
► Oct. 2: Can a prisoner be executed for a crime he forgot?

"The firing squad significantly reduces a substantial risk of unnecessary and severe pain when compared with" Tennessee's three-drug cocktail used in lethal injections, sparing the men suffocation, internal chemical burn and paralysis.

If the court rules against the firing squad, the lawsuit suggests these methods of execution:

• Orally administering lethal drugs. Four medications — midazolam, digoxin, morphine sulfate, and propranolol — could be administered orally instead of through injection in sweet liquids, such as fruit juice. A lethal dose of secobarbital also could be used.

• Pentobarbital. Other states, including Texas, use the sedative. Although Tennessee prison officials have said they can't obtain it, lawyers in the suit argue they haven't tried hard enough. 

• Removing vecuronium bromide from the injection. Simply removing the second drug from the current three-drug method would reduce the chance the offender is tortured, according to the lawsuit. Lawyers tried to raise this argument late in Irick's legal proceedings as well. 

The suit also seeks to allow two members of a defense team be present during any execution to ensure that should one lawyer leave the room to use a phone, the second could be allowed to communicate conditions inside the room. 

Only Mississippi, Oklahoma and Utah formally authorize the use of a firing squad, according to the Death Penalty Information Center. Utah officials executed an inmate by firing squad in 2010, the most recent use in the United States. 

► Aug. 14: Nebraska executes first inmate via lethal injection using fentanyl
► Aug. 9: Tennessee executes Billy Ray Irick, first lethal injection in state since '09

Tennessee, like most other states that allow the death penalty, uses lethal injection as its primary means of execution. If the state certifies it can't find lethal injection drugs or if a court determines that lethal injection is unconstitutional, then Tennessee can use the electric chair. 

If a court determines the electric chair is unconstitutional, then the state is allowed to carry out executions via "any constitutional method." In theory, that could mean a firing squad, but that would require several significant court rulings.

► July 18: Convicted killer of gay man dies via lethal injection in Ohio
► July 11: Nevada execution blocked after company's lawsuit protests use of its drug

In 2017, the U.S. Supreme Court denied an Alabama offender's request to die by a firing squad instead of lethal injection. However, Justices Sonia Sotomayor and Stephen Breyer dissented with the majority of the court. 

"Even if a prisoner can prove that the state plans to kill him in an intolerably cruel manner and even if he can prove that there is a feasible alternative, all a state has to do to execute him through an unconstitutional method is to pass a statute declining to authorize any alternative method," Sotomayor wrote in her dissent. "This cannot be right."

Follow Anita Wadhwani on Twitter: @AnitaWadhwani

Tennessee inmates on death row
01 / 60
John Bane was convicted in Memphis for the 1988 robbery and strangulation murder of Royce Frazier. Frazier's body was found in his bathtub.
02 / 60
Rickey Bell was convicted in the 2010 murder of Starr Harris, a Drummonds, Tenn., mother who was sexually assaulted and beaten.
03 / 60
Byron Black shot to death his girlfriend and her two daughters at their Nashville home in 1988.
04 / 60
Andre Bland was convicted in the shooting death of Ontrain Sanders in the parking lots of an apartment complex in Memphis in October 1992.
05 / 60
Kevin Burns was given the death sentence in the 1992 murder of Damond Dawson, 17, and a life sentence for killing Tracey Johnson, 23. The two were murdered as they sat in a car in Dawson's driveway after being robbed of money and jewelry. Burns was 23 at the time.
06 / 60
Tony Carruthers and accomplice James Montgomery were convicted of kidnapping drug dealer Marcellos Anderson, 21, his mother and one of Anderson's teenage associates in 1994. The two male victims were shot, and then they and Anderson's mother were all buried alive in a grave that had been dug for a funeral in Memphis' Rose Hill Cemetery, according to testimony during Carruthers' and Montgomery's trial in 1996.
07 / 60
Preston Carter was sentenced to death in 1995 for fatally shooting Tensia and Thomas Jackson Jr. after breaking into their home. The couple's blood-spattered 3-year-old daughter was found unharmed beside her father's body.
08 / 60
Tyrone Chalmers was convicted of fatally shooting Randy Allen, 28, in Memphis in 1994 and robbing him of $3.
09 / 60
Sedrick Clayton was convicted in the 2012 shooting deaths of his girlfriend and her parents.
10 / 60
Lemaricus Davidson, a Memphis native, was sentenced to death in October 2009 for torturing and killing a young couple in Knox County. The victims, Channon Christian and Christopher Newsom, were on a date in 2007 when they were carjacked by several armed men, including Davidson.
11 / 60
James Dellinger was convicted in the 1992 shooting death of Tommy Griffin.
12 / 60
Jessie Dotson was sentenced in the 2008 Memphis slayings of six people, including his brother and two young nephews.
13 / 60
Jon Hall was sentenced to death for the murder of his estranged wife, Billie Jo Hall, in February 1997 in Jackson.
14 / 60
Leroy Hall was found guilty of first-degree premeditated murder and aggravated arson for the death of his ex-girlfriend in 1991. Hall threw gasoline on Traci Crozier, 22, as she sat in her automobile and then set her on fire. Crozier suffered third-degree burns to more than 90 percent of her body and died hours later.
15 / 60
William Hall, pictured, and Derrick Quintero were convicted of the 1988 slayings of an elderly Stewart County couple in their home. The murders were committed after Quintero and Hall escaped from a Kentucky prison.
16 / 60
James Hawkins Jr. was convicted in the 2008 stabbing and strangulation of his girlfriend, Charlene Gaither. According to court testimony, Hawkins forced their 12-year-old daughter to help him dismember her mother's body with an electric circular saw. Gaither's head was never recovered.
17 / 60
Kennath Henderson killed Fayette County Deputy Tommy Bishop, 43, by shooting him through the back of the head at point-blank range during an attempted escape from the Fayette County Jail in 1997.
18 / 60
Anthony Hines was convicted of raping, robbing and murdering a Kingston Springs motel maid in 1985.
19 / 60
Henry Hodges was convicted of the May 1991 strangulation and robbery of Nashville phone repairman Ronald Bassett. He received another life sentence in December 1992 after pleading guilty in the 1989 stabbing death of Inglewood nurse Barry McDonald.
20 / 60
Stephen Hugueley was sentenced to death in 2003 for stabbing a prison counselor at Hardeman County Correctional Center. He used a homemade knife, stabbing him 36 times until the knife broke. Hugueley had killed before: his mother in 1986 and then a prison inmate in 1992. He tried to take the life of another prisoner in 1998.
21 / 60
David Ivy of Memphis was convicted in 2003 of murdering his former girlfriend.
22 / 60
Donnie Johnson of Memphis was convicted in 1985 of killing his wife and leaving her in a van at the Mall of Memphis.
23 / 60
Nickolus Johnson shot and killed a police officer responding to a domestic dispute call in Bristol, Tenn.
24 / 60
Henry Jones was sentenced to death in Shelby County in 2009. He was charged with killing a Shelby County couple during a robbery at their home.
25 / 60
James Jones, also known as Abu-Ali Abdur'Rahman, was convicted for his part in a 1986 raid on a drug dealer's house in Nashville. He stormed inside with his friend DeValle Miller. The residents were bound with duct tape. Patrick Daniels lay dead afterward with multiple stab wounds. His girlfriend, Norma Jean Norman, survived, even though one of her attackers left a butcher knife in her back. Her two young daughters had huddled in a back bedroom until the attack was over.
26 / 60
David Jordan was convicted in a 2005 shooting rampage at a state maintenance garage in West Tennessee that killed his estranged wife, Donna Renee Jordan, and two other people — David Gordon, a delivery company worker from Jackson, and Jerry Wayne Hopper, a Forestry Department employee who was having work done on his state vehicle.
27 / 60
David Keen pleaded guilty to raping and strangling 8-year-old Ashely Nicole "Nikki" Read of Millington in 1990.
28 / 60
Terry King and a co-defendant were convicted of killing Diannia Kay Smith, 31, in 1983. Smith was kidnapped, shot in the back of the head and then dumped in a quarry in East Knox County.
29 / 60
Marlon Kiser was sentenced to death for the fatal shooting of Hamilton County Sheriff's Deputy Donald Bond in 2001.
30 / 60
Larry McKay, pictured, and Michael Eugene Sample were convicted of two counts of felony murder each for the shooting deaths of two Shelby County store clerks during a 1981 robbery.
31 / 60
Donald Middlebrooks was convicted of torturing and murdering 14-year-old Kerrick Majors in 1987. The teen was beaten, stabbed, choked, raped and slashed. His body was found in a dry creek bed in East Nashville.
32 / 60
David Miller was convicted of first-degree murder for the May 1981 killing of Lee Standifer, 23.
33 / 60
Urshawn Miller was convicted of fatally shooting gas station employee Ahmad Dhalai during an attempted robbery at Bull Market in Jackson in 2015.
34 / 60
Farris Morris was convicted in Madison County in 1997 of the murders of Charles Ragland and his 15-year-old niece Erica Hurd and the rape of Ragland's wife, Angela, in the Raglands' Jackson home.
35 / 60
Clarence Nesbitt was convicted in the 1993 Memphis shooting death of Miriam M. Cannon, 20. Cannon had burn marks and brands on her body, and she appeared to have been beaten on the soles of the feet with a coat hanger or a similar object.
36 / 60
Harold Nichols is on death row for raping and murdering 21-year-old Karen Pulley in 1988. According to court records, he hit her on the head with a board at least four times, causing skull fractures and brain injuries.
37 / 60
Richard Odom raped and stabbed 77-year-old Mina Johnson in a Memphis parking garage in 1991 while on the run from an earlier murder sentence in Mississippi.
38 / 60
Pervis Payne was convicted of stabbing a Millington, Tenn., woman and her 2-year-old daughter to death in 1987.
39 / 60
Christa Pike, the only woman on Tennessee's death row, was convicted in the 1995 torture death of fellow Knoxville Job Corps student Colleen Slemmer, 19. She and two other Job Corps students lured Slemmer to a secluded spot on the University of Tennessee agricultural campus. For the next 30 minutes to an hour, Slemmer begged for her life while she was taunted and beaten, trial testimony showed. Her throat was repeatedly slashed. A pentagram was carved on her chest. Her skull was bashed in with a rock, and Pike kept a piece of it as a trophy, testimony revealed.
40 / 60
Gerald Powers was convicted of killing Shannon Sanderson, 25, the mother of three young children. She was abducted in Memphis and killed shortly after winning $5,000 playing blackjack at Sam's Town casino in Tunica, Miss. Authorities said Powers spotted Sanderson at the casino and followed her when she left.
41 / 60
Corinio Pruitt of Memphis was sentenced to death in 2008 for beating a man to death during a carjacking in Shelby County.
42 / 60
Derrick Quintero, pictured, and William Hall were convicted of the 1988 slayings of an elderly Stewart County couple in their home. The murders were committed after Quintero and Hall escaped from a Kentucky prison.
43 / 60
Charles Rice of Memphis was convicted of raping and stabbing to death his 13-year-old stepdaughter.
44 / 60
Michael Rimmer was convicted of abducting and killing his ex-girlfriend, Ricci Lynn Ellsworth, 45, in 1997. Ellsworth disappeared from a Memphis motel where she was employed as a night clerk. Her blood was found in a motel office and money was missing from a cash register. Rimmer had just spent seven years in prison for raping Ellsworth; she went missing five months after his release.
45 / 60
Gregory Robinson was convicted of ordering a Memphis gang to kill Vernon Green, an innocent bystander in an argument between two rival gangs, in 1997. According to court documents, Robinson told gang members, "y'all know what to do" with Green and "take him fishing." Green was taken to a park where he was beaten and shot repeatedly, police records show.
46 / 60
William Rogers was convicted of the 1996 rape and murder of a 9-year-old Clarksville girl.
47 / 60
Michael Sample, pictured, and Larry McKay were convicted of two counts of felony murder each for the shooting deaths of two Shelby County store clerks during a 1981 robbery.
48 / 60
Vincent Sims killed Forrest "Chip" Smith Jr., 42, when Smith walked in on a burglary at his Memphis home. Sims dropped his beeper at the scene, leading to his arrest.
49 / 60
Oscar Frank Smith was sentenced to death by a Davidson County jury in 1990 for the murders of his estranged wife, Judy Robirds Smith, and her sons, Jason and Chad Burnett, 13 and 16. Evidence presented at Smith's trial included a recording of a 911 call, in which the boys cried out "Frank, no! God help me!" A bloody handprint, identified as Smith's, was found on the bedsheet next to his wife's body.
50 / 60
Jonathan Stephenson was convicted of hiring a hit man to kill his wife, Lisa, who was shot in the head with a high-powered rifle in Cocke County in 1989. Stephenson and the hired hit man, Ralph Thompson, disputed which one of them fired the fatal shot, but both were convicted in separate trials.
51 / 60
Dennis Suttles was convicted of chasing down his former girlfriend, Patricia Gail Rhodes, 44, in a Taco Bell parking lot in South Knoxville in 1996, then stabbing and slashing her to death in front of her 15-year-old daughter.
52 / 60
Gary Sutton, pictured, and James Henderson were convicted in 1996 of killing Tommy Griffin.
53 / 60
Nicholas Sutton was sentenced to die in the 1985 stabbing death of a fellow inmate at the Morgan County Regional Correctional Facility. He and another man stabbed inmate Carl Estep 38 times. Witnesses said Estep, who was imprisoned for child molestation, had sold the two inmates bad drugs.
54 / 60
Andrew Thomas was sentenced for the 1997 shooting of an armored truck guard who died two years later from the wound, which damaged his spinal cord.
55 / 60
Heck Van Tran had worked at the Jade East Restaurant in Memphis for a few weeks before he joined three other young men in robbing the restaurant in 1987. He admitted shooting two of the three employees who were killed in the robbery.
56 / 60
Stephen West was given the death penalty in 1987 for the fatal stabbing of Wanda Romines and her 15-year-old daughter, Sheila, in Union County. Forensic evidence showed that Sheila Romines was raped and that both victims had "torture-type" wounds.
57 / 60
Howard Willis was sentenced to death for the 2002 dismemberment slayings of two teenagers in Johnson City.
58 / 60
Charles Wright was sentenced to die in 1985 by a Davidson County jury.
59 / 60
Leonard Young was sentenced to die for the 1999 abduction and murder of University of Memphis graduate student Hillary Johnson.
60 / 60
Edmund Zagorski was convicted of killing two men during a drug deal in 1983 and leaving their bodies in a secluded, wooded area near Interstate 65 in Robertson County.

.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com