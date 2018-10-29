In this image made from a March 2018 video provided by Metafora Production, Jamal Khashoggi reacts as a cat jumped on his lap, while speaking in an interview at an undisclosed location. Eighteen days after Khashoggi disappeared, Saudi Arabia acknowledged early Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, that the 59-year-old writer has died in what it said was a "fistfight" inside the Saudi consulate in Istanbul.

Metafora Production via AP

Jamal Khashoggi will be remembered by fellow journalists, activists, politicians and loved ones in a memorial service in London on Monday.

The Saudi journalist, Washington Post contributor and regime critic went missing after entering the Saudi consulate in Istanbul for routine paperwork on October 2. Turkish authorities claimed Khashoggi was brutally murdered and dismembered.

At first, Saudi leadership denied knowing anything about his disappearance, but after more than two weeks, claimed the dissident died during a "brawl" in the consulate.

The incident sparked global outrage.

Khashoggi had been living in self-imposed exile in the U.S.

Before his death was confirmed, President Trump vowed that "we’re not going to walk away from Saudi Arabia." However, as intelligence began to pour in, Trump vowed "very severe" consequences if the longtime U.S. ally was found responsible. The president has since called the handling of Khashoggi's death the "worst cover-up ever."

