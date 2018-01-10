Julie Chrisley felt most vulnerable two days after her double mastectomy in 2012.

Julie Chrisley shares about her battle with breast cancer at her home Thursday, Sept. 20, 2018, in Nashville, Tenn.

George Walker IV / Tennessean.com

Let’s get you in the shower, her husband, Todd Chrisley, said. We’ll wash your hair and you’ll feel better.

Julie Chrisley sighed.

She knew her husband was right; and she knew she couldn’t do it without his help, and that scared her.

Her husband didn’t have a strong stomach, and he sometimes passed out while giving blood.

Todd Chrisley also is a visual guy who appreciates beauty. How would he react when he saw his wife’s nude body after her breasts were surgically removed?

In the shower, she started crying as he gently removed her bandages while reassuring her – you’re fine, you look great.

“He never flinched,” she said, tears spilling during an interview at the family’s Nashville, Tennessee, home.

“I truly believe that moment took our relationship to a whole new level.”

'You need to get a mammogram!'

Two years later, the family launched its successful reality show, "Chrisley Knows Best," on USA.

More than 6 million viewers watch the multimillionaire real estate mogul and his family each week. The show and its stars have been centered in Nashville for the past three seasons, and the Chrisleys will open a Southern food restaurant downtown next year.

October is National Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and to mark the occasion, Julie Chrisley agreed to tell her story to the Tennessean.

About 316,000 women were diagnosed with breast cancer last year, according to the American Cancer Society. Less than 5 percent of those women were under 40 at the time of diagnosis.

Reality TV stars Todd Chrisley and his wife, Julie, at their Belle Meade home Tuesday, June 12, 2018, in Nashville, Tenn.

Mark Zaleski / For the Tennessean

Fans of the show won’t be surprised to know the story begins with Todd Chrisley being pushy.

Two of his friends were battling cancer in 2012, so he announced to his wife that they were getting colonoscopies.

Furthermore, he shouted from the shower, “You need to get a mammogram!”

Julie Chrisley was 39 at the time, a year before most doctors recommend women start getting annual mammograms to screen for cancer. Plus, her family had no history of breast cancer.

Still, the working mother – busy with real estate business and raising children – caved.

“I did it to appease him so he would shut up and leave me alone," she said.

After the test, she was told techs needed some more images.

Biopsy, then the doctor

No problem, she thought. Several of her friends had told her that often happens with women with larger breasts, which can be dense and more fibrous.

A couple of days later, she got a call telling her techs found a small growth and that they needed to do a biopsy.

Julie Chrisley still wasn’t worried – until the phone call after the biopsy saying that a doctor needed to see her.

We’ll have to wait a few days to be sure, the doctor said, but from what I see, yes, it’s breast cancer.

Julie Chrisley shares about her battle with breast cancer at her home Thursday, Sept. 20, 2018, in Nashville, Tenn.

George Walker IV / Tennessean.com

“I’m like, 'Oh, I can do this. We’re gonna get through this,' ” Julie said.

“My husband didn’t sleep for three weeks.”

Todd Chrisley feverishly searched the internet and decided his wife needed to be treated at top-rated Johns Hopkins Medical Center in Baltimore.

An oncologist recommended a lumpectomy, but Julie wanted both breasts removed, followed by reconstructive surgery.

She and her husband read about research showing lower recurrence rates with mastectomies. After praying about it, they both decided for the more aggressive treatment.

But it wasn’t an easy decision.

“From the time I was literally in the sixth grade I had these huge boobs, that everybody was like, 'Oh my gosh, Julie has these great boobs,' ” she said.

“But I had a 6-year-old. I had to do whatever I had to do to be around for my kids.”

She wasn’t scared of the surgery, but she was afraid doctors might find the cancer had spread, and she might need chemotherapy.

“I don’t know that I can lose my breasts and my hair at the same time,” she thought. “I know that sounds silly but there it is.”

Doctors found no cancer in her lymph nodes, so she didn't need chemo.

Julie Chrisley shares about her battle with breast cancer at her home Thursday, Sept. 20, 2018, in Nashville, Tenn.

George Walker IV / Tennessean.com

But she did have pain and she did mourn her breasts – until she received implants a few weeks after the initial surgery.

“We came in and I came out feeling like a new woman.”

Since then, Julie Chrisley has been exercising and using Nutrisystem weight loss services and food to stay in shape after her weight fluctuated from post-op medicine.

She gets regular check-ups, and she said she feels good.

“When you feel better, when you know you’re healthier because of decisions you’re making, it helps you be a better wife, a better mother, a better friend. For that I am grateful.”

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com