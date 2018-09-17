Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh drew praise and opposition Friday as his confirmation hearing drew to a close.

WASHINGTON – The woman who has accused Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexually assaulting her more than three decades ago is willing to testify about the incident before the Senate Judiciary Committee, her lawyer said Monday.

Christine Blasey Ford, 51, came forward with her allegations publicly in an interview with The Washington Post Sunday. The story first became public last week in a New Yorker magazine story, but Ford was not identified.

Several senators on the committee, including Arizona Republican Sen. Jeff Flake, have called for a delay on Kavanaugh's confirmation until they have a chance to hear from Ford. Her attorney, Debra Katz, said Ford would be willing to testify during an interview on NBC's "Today" show.

"She is willing to do whatever it takes to get her story forth," Katz said. She said that Ford is not "taking a position" on whether or not Kavanaugh should be confirmed, but she "believes that these allegations obviously bear on his character and fitness."

"She has taken a polygraph. She is a credible person. These are serious allegations and they should be addressed," Katz said.

Ford, a research psychologist and professor at Palo Alto University in California, accused Kavanaugh of holding her down and trying to remove her clothes at a party when they were both 17. She said Kavanaugh covered her mouth his hand to prevent her from crying out and that she thought "he might inadvertently kill me."

Katz said Ford considers it to have been an "attempted rape."

"If it were not for the severe intoxication of Brett Kavanaugh, she would have been raped," Katz said.

On Monday White House spokesperson Kerri Kupe said in a statement that, "On Friday, Judge Kavanaugh 'categorically and unequivocally' denied this allegation. This has not changed. Judge Kavanaugh and the White House both stand by that statement."

