When you're a public person, your private grief could help somebody else.

Kelly Clarkson, 36, encouraged her friend Carrie Underwood to share her story of three miscarriages before becoming pregnant with her second child for this reason.

"The Voice" coach praised Underwood at the 2018 iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas over the weekend in an emotional tribute that brought tears to her eyes. She told "Entertainment Tonight" about emailing Underwood, 35, in which she said:

"It's so important that you talk about it. I know you don't have to, because it's a hard thing to do, but it makes women who feel inferior, or feel like something's wrong with them, it makes them feel comfortable and that people go through it."

At that point in the interview, Clarkson became misty-eyed. “It’s a really hardcore thing as a woman. Why are you making me cry before I perform? It’s very easy, I cry easy."

A pregnancy journey of anger and faith

Underwood, who shares a 3½-year-old son, Isaiah Michael, with husband Michael Fisher, said she suffered three miscarriages in 2017 and 2018.

The "Cry Pretty" singer announced in August they were expecting another baby.

But from miscarriages to second baby, Underwood said she got angry.

“I have this amazing life. Like, really, what can I complain about? I can't. I have an incredible husband, incredible friends, an incredible job, an incredible kid," she told CBS Sunday Morning. "Can I be mad? No. And I got mad."

Underwood said in the interview that her faith has always seen her through the tough times. When she thought she was losing this current pregnancy she turned to God again. She asked God to "shut the door or let me have a kid."

“I went to the doctor to, like, confirm, another miscarriage. And they told me everything was great! And I was like, 'You heard me.' Not that He hasn't in the past. But maybe, I don't know, He heard me."

