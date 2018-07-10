They are SO adorable in Instagram photos.

But celebrity kids, like kids everywhere, can be just as gross.

In the latest episode of Ellen DeGeneres' digital series, "Momsplaining with Kristen Bell," celebrities confess the times with their children they'd rather forget. Like eating poop – the dog's and their own.

The celebrity moms rounded up for this honest look at the messiest business of parenting include: Jennifer Lopez, Charlize Theron, Kim Kardashian West, Scarlett Johansson and Kelly Clarkson.

Bell begins with her own legendary and perhaps the most disgusting and bravest parenting share of all time. That would be the time her daughter brought home anal worms and passed it onto her.

Video: Kristen Bell says she caught anal worms

The highlights

One of Kim Kardashian West's children stuck a toothbrush in the toilet. She's unsure which kid. Another ate dog food.

Kelly Clarkson's son picked up dog poop and played with it. That's gross. But grosser still, she said, is that he, "applied it in his mouth." Euww!

Scarlett Johansson said she, too, had a poop story. She heard a curious noise and walked in the bathroom to find her daughter had gotten poop everywhere, including the floor and walls. She stepped in it, but before she had a chance to do anything about it, the dog walked in and "started eating my daughter's poop."

"So I guess it's actually the grossest thing my dog's ever done," she said.

Bell called children a "walking petri dish full of feces and love."

Accurate.

Like All the Moms? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

READ MORE:

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com