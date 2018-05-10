A lawsuit filed against LaCroix's parent company alleges the sparkling water advertised as "all natural" includes an ingredient used in cockroach insecticide as well as other artificial ingredients.

Law firm Beaumont Costales filed the suit on behalf of customer Lenora Rice, CBS Philadelphia reports, and claims testing revealed the synthetic ingredients. LaCroix denies the allegations.

"LaCroix in fact contains ingredients that have been identified by the Food and Drug Administration as synthetic,” the lawsuit obtained by CBS states. "These chemicals include limonene, which can cause kidney toxicity and tumors; linalool propionate, which is used to treat cancer; and linalool, which is used in cockroach insecticide."

The lawsuit also states LaCroix makers are aware of the alleged unnatural ingredients.

National Beverage Corp. denies the allegations, saying all essences in LaCroix sparkling waters are all 100 percent natural.

"The United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) considers “natural” on a food label to be truthful and non-misleading when 'nothing artificial or synthetic (including all color additives regardless of source) has been included in, or has been added,'” the company said in a statement earlier this week.

