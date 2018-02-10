WASHINGTON – The FBI on Tuesday was testing letters sent to the Pentagon after screeners detected a suspicious substance, according to the Defense Department.

Another letter addressed to President Donald Trump at the White House was intercepted by the Secret Service and was being investigated, according to a statement released by the agency Tuesday afternoon.

The potential toxin sent to the Pentagon was discovered at a remote screening facility on Monday, Army Col. Robert Manning, a Pentagon spokesman, said in a statement. The discovery prompted the Pentagon to quarantine all U.S. Postal Service mail received on Monday.

The potential hazard was first reported by CNN.

In 2001, after the 9/11 terror attacks, several letters with anthrax were sent to congressional and media offices. Those attacks killed five people and sickened more than a dozen other people.

A a microbiologist at the Army's elite infectious disease laboratory in Fort Detrick, Maryland, Bruce Ivins is suspected in those attacks. Ivins, 62, died from an intentional overdose of acetaminophen in July 2008 as prosecutors prepared to charge him with sending the anthrax-filled letters.





