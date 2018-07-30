It’s the hit social media trend of the summer. Police officers and firefighters showing their silly side in sometimes highly-produced, often hilarious and always-entertaining lip sync challenge videos.

Nearly each of the lip sync videos that hits social media goes viral making everyone (viewer and video-maker alike) a winner. We wanted to give one department ultimate bragging rights, so we asked you to fill out a lipsync battle bracket to determine the winner.

Almost a quarter of a million votes were cast to decide the two finalists: the Flower Mound, TX Police Department and the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Watch the video at the top of the page and then cast your vote below to choose your favorite. Voting closes at noon Eastern on Wednesday, September 12.

