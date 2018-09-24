PENSACOLA, Fla. — A man who stole $600 worth of cigarettes from a convenience store has been sentenced to 20 years in prison.

An Escambia County jury in August convicted Robert Spellman, 48, of burglary and grand theft for the Dec. 28 incident. The Pensacola resident was sentenced Friday.

He went into a Circle K convenience store and took 10 cartons of cigarettes from a locked manager's office in the stock room.

Spellman was found nearby, matched a description of the suspect, was wearing the same clothing and had the cigarettes, according to the State Attorney's Office.

Spellman had 14 felony and 31 misdemeanor convictions before this charge, so his 20-year sentence qualifies him as a habitual felony offender, according to Judge Jan Shackelford of Florida's 1st Judicial Circuit.

Follow the Pensacola (Fla.) News Journal on Twitter: @pnj

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com