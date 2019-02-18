WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Warner Robins Police are investigating after an alleged ‘peeping Tom’ incident that happened at the Walmart Neighborhood Market on Russell Parkway.

According to WRPD spokeswoman Jennifer Parson, it happened Monday morning.

She says the person who reported the incident told police there was a man inside the women’s bathroom looking at women through the stall doors.

The man was wearing a red Chicago Bulls baseball hat, a red t-shirt, green jacket, blue jeans and white tennis shoes.

The incident is still under investigation.