Mega Millions is more than half a billion dollars.

October is beginning to look a lot like Christmas for gamblers.

The Mega Millions drawing at 11 p.m. Friday has a jackpot of $548 million, the third-largest in the game's history and the ninth-largest of all jackpots played in the United States.

The Powerball drawing, set for Saturday at 10:59 p.m., has a jackpot of $314 million.

Win them both and, well, you'd make history ... and earn $862 million. Not bad for a couple of $2 tickets.

Mega Millions appears to be the big draw lately. The jackpot climbed $78 million after no one matched all six numbers Tuesday night. It was the 22nd consecutive drawing that no one matched all six numbers.

Four lucky winners did match the first five numbers and each was poised to collect $1 million.

Mega Millions is played every Tuesday and Friday night.

The cash option for Friday night: $309 million.

The odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot are 302,575,350 to 1.

The top Mega Millions jackpots of all-time: $656 million in 2012 and $648 million a year later.

If you're looking for a tiny hint: the numbers 17 and 12 have been drawn twice as Mega Balls since Aug. 31. The most recent Mega Ball was 18 on Tuesday night.

To play: Select five balls 1-70 and a Mega Ball 1-25. Or ask for a Quick Pick.

Powerball jackpot surpasses $300 million.

The Powerball jackpot climbed after no one matched all six numbers Wednesday night, but three lucky winners matched the first five numbers for a cool $1 million.

The $314 million ranks as the 24th-highest in the game's history and the 41st-highest combined jackpot ever i the U.S..

Saturday's jackpot has a cash option of $179.4 million

No one has hit the Powerball jackpot since Aug. 11.

The odds of hitting the Powerball jackpot are 292,201,388 to 1.

To play: Select five balls 1-69 and a Powerball 1-26. Or ask for a Quick Pick.

