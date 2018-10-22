Aerial view of a Honduran migrant caravan heading to the US, on the Guatemala-Mexico international border bridge in Ciudad Hidalgo, Chiapas state, Mexico, on Oct. 20, 2018.

With an estimated 5,000 Central American migrants now making their way north through Mexico, President Donald Trump lobbed another series of threats Monday morning against the region's governments for not being able to stop the growing caravan.

Trump wrote that he would follow through on threats to cut off funding for Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador now that the caravan has cleared Central America and ensconced itself in southern Mexico. The president, without evidence, warned of “Criminals and unknown Middle Easterners” mixed into the migrant caravan group, which originated in Honduras but has swelled in size as people from other nations have jumped in along the way.

Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto is requesting that the United Nations help process the group to determine whether they have valid asylum claims or should be returned to their home countries. On Twitter, an angered Trump said that wasn't enough, blaming the caravan on America's southern neighbors, Democrats, and the nation's "pathetic Immigration Laws."

"Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador were not able to do the job of stopping people from leaving their country and coming illegally to the U.S," Trump wrote. "We will now begin cutting off, or substantially reducing, the massive foreign aid routinely given to them."

The three countries combined received more than $500 million in funding from the U.S. in fiscal year 2017, according to The Associated Press.

Trump also used the advance of the caravan as a political battle cry, as so many GOP candidates have done in recent days.

"Remember the Midterms!" he Tweeted.

Sadly, it looks like Mexico’s Police and Military are unable to stop the Caravan heading to the Southern Border of the United States. Criminals and unknown Middle Easterners are mixed in. I have alerted Border Patrol and Military that this is a National Emergy. Must change laws! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 22, 2018

Trump's threats have done little to dissuade members of the caravan from trying to reach the U.S. border to make their claims for asylum. Members of the group have become so insistent on staying together, in fact, that they've been turning down medical aid and offers of bus rides to ensure that they continue on as a group.

Ulises Garcia, a Red Cross official, told the AP that the migrants have suffered a wide range of injuries, including lacerated, infected feet from the miles of walking, to ankle and shoulder injuries suffered during falls on the arduous trek. But even they, Garcia said, refused trips to local hospitals and clinics under the theory that there is safety in numbers.

"They fear they'll be detained and deported," if they leave the group, Garcia said. "They want to continue on their way."

