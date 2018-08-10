Airlines spoil their top frequent flyers, but few passengers can claim to having their song blasted on board.
Delta Air Lines surprised rapper T-Pain by playing his song "Buy U a drank'' when his flight from Los Angeles to Atlanta landed on Saturday.
The singer, a Delta frequent flyer who says he has "million mile'' status in Delta's frequent-flyer program, had playfully complained about Delta's pre-flight music on Twitter on a flight from Atlanta to Los Angeles in late September. He said the music is repetitive and, sometimes, sad.
"I gotta go perform in the Staples Center in a minute and Adele just put me in the weirdest mood,'' he posted to his 1.1 million followers. "Now I'm crying. Thanx.''
Delta's social media team had a brilliant response.
"Can you imagine what would ensue if we played "Buy U a Drank'' (a personal fave) with everyone snappin' their fingers and what not? We'd never get anywhere on time. Necessary sacrifices, Mr. Pain.''
"Touche. Understandable,'' T-Pain tweeted in response.
Fast-forward a week, to Saturday, when T-Pain was on another Delta flight.
According to a video he posted on Instagram, someone told him to take off his headphones. "Buy U a Drank'' was playing.
"I appreciate it. I appreciate it. Delta came through,'' he said in the video. "That's lit. Delta lit.''