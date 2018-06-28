After a deadly shooting at the Capital Gazette newspaper in Annapolis, newsrooms around the country are on high alert.

At least a half-dozen major newspapers are putting more security in place around newsrooms.

In New York City, police dispatched units to media outlets across the city to guard against potential copy-cat or coordinated attacks. New York Police Department spokesman Peter Donald said Thursday dozens of locations were getting extra cover.

Donald said the action was purely precautionary and not based on a specific threat or information gathered from the Annapolis attack.

“They will be there until we feel like there is no longer a need,” Donald said.

Tom Marquardt, the former executive editor of the Capital, posted on Facebook that the shooting is "impossible to grasp."

"I can't even fathom with any degree of understanding what happened at my old newspaper today," Marquardt said. "The Capital, like all newspapers, angered people every day in its pursuit of the news. In my day, people protested by writing letters to the editor; today it's through the barrel of a gun."

Bruce Alexander, a security expert who has worked at the Office of Antiterrorism Assistance at the U.S. Department of State, said it's common to take extra precautions in the immediate aftermath of a shooting.

"There always the concern in the short period thereafter that other media institutions will become the target," Alexander said. "Other attacks might embolden people who might not have been predisposed to do it."

Chicago police also said they were taking additional security precautions in the aftermath of the shooting, which killed five people and injured several more.

"We are in real time communication with the FBI and Annapolis Police on the Maryland incident," police said in a statement, according to CBS. "We are also checking in with Chicago media outlets so you can expect to get a visit from a CPD tactical team officer to talk with your station security teams."

The Los Angeles police department also upped security at local newsrooms in the wake of the shooting. In Nashville, Tennessee, police dispatched two patrol cars to monitor the outside of the Tennessean, part of the USA TODAY Network, reporters there said.

#LAPD is closely monitoring the Annapolis Capital Gazette shooting. There is no direct threat at this time. We are reaching out to our media partners as a precautionary measure. We encourage Los Angeles to trust your instincts. If you see something, say something. — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) June 28, 2018

"With the utmost caution in mind, we are ramping up security at our offices in Tysons (Corner, Virginia), downtown D.C. and Salisbury, Maryland," said Maribel Perez Wadsworth, president of the USA TODAY Network and publisher of USA TODAY.

As news of the shooting developed, journalists took to Twitter to discuss security plans in their own newsrooms.

My news director emailed our newsroom about the station's security plan after the Annapolis Capital Gazette shooting. No one should be targeted because of where they work regardless of what field they're in. — Austin Erickson (@AEricksonMN) June 28, 2018

Our newsroom at The Post is in high security alert and in Annapolis, the mood among reporters is grim. This must be how American school kids feel everyday. #annapolis #shooting #notnormal — Petula Dvorak (@petulad) June 28, 2018

Others worried that attacks on newsrooms will become more common, and journalists will increasingly fear for their safety.

"The media itself as an institution — there’s a heightened focus on it, these days in particular," Alexander said, adding that attacking a media organization by default garners a great deal of publicity.

I am literally sitting in a Newsroom in Hawaii, wondering why we don't have any other security measures other than a card to beep in.



I work directly across the largest outside mall in America.



Should journalist have to worry about their lives on the job? — Palakiko Chandler (@palakiks) June 28, 2018

I've not gotten any real, personal threats. But I have friends — very talented, hardworking reporters — who have. It is very, very scary to see something like this. Without going into details, I've seen my newsroom add more security since I've started here. Scary time — Zach Montellaro (@ZachMontellaro) June 28, 2018

We don't know for sure yet why this man chose to shoot up a newsroom... but it doesn't matter. Every newspaper in the country needs to review its security protocols... because this is serious. #CapitalGazette @pbpost @spj_tweets @NewsEditors @Poynter https://t.co/hZJUwflVXn — Rick Christie (@rchristiepbp) June 28, 2018

Contributing: Kevin Johnson and Trevor Hughes

