All-Clad is one of the brands that, when they hold a sale, people lose their minds. While we found other cookware brands that perform better, there's no doubt that All-Clad is one of the best money can buy.

However, that reliability often comes with a hefty price tag. But during All-Clad's Factory Seconds VIP Sales, you can find steep discounts that make it much easier to upgrade your cookware. You'll need to use the code ACJVIP18 to access the sale and start shopping.

The discounts you'll find in these sales, which only happen a few times a year, are always impressive. We're particularly into this 9-inch stainless/nonstick frying pan, which is only $50 right now compared to the full price of $115. There are lots of pots and pans available for similar discounts. And if you're in the market for prep accessories like mixing bowls and kitchen shears, All-Clad's got you covered too.

But wait! What does "factory seconds" mean? Basically, these are the products that couldn't be sold at full price due to minor imperfections like surface scratches and dents. If you want your new cookware to look flawless, this might not be the sale for you. But pots, pans, and the like will get these kinds of marks through normal use anyway, so if you can look past the surface, you can score some amazing deals on new high-end cookware.

