Intel CEO Brian Krzanich, who abruptly resigned after what the tech firm on Thursday described as a "past consensual relationship" with a company employee, is the latest in a string of top business executives who were ousted or resigned for violating corporate codes of conduct.
A number of high-profile departures, all men, followed actual or alleged relationships with female employees. They include:
Priceline
CEO Darren Huston
Resigned in April 2016 after a lengthy investigation revealed a relationship with a female employee.
American Apparel
CEO Dov Charney
Fired in June 2014 by the trendy clothing company he founded. The ouster followed claims of sexual harassment of employees.
Best Buy
CEO Brian Dunn
Resigned in April 2012 following an investigation into an alleged close personal relationship with a female employee.
Highmark
CEO Kenneth Melani
Fired in April 2012 following a domestic dispute and allegations of having a romantic affair with a business analyst employed by the health insurance company.
More Money: Supreme Court allows states to collect sales taxes on more online transactions
More Money: Tesla sues former Gigafactory battery plant worker for $1M
More Money: Here's when millennials think they'll retire -- and why it's unlikely to happen
Stryker
CEO Stephen MacMillan
Fired in February 2012 following relationship with female employee.
Hewlett-Packard
CEO Mark Hurd
Resigned in August 2010 following charges of sexual harassment, violation of conduct standards.
Starwood Hotels
CEO Steven Heyer
Fired in April 2007 for sending inappropriate messages to a female employee.
Boeing
CEO Harry Stonecipher
Resigned in March 2005 following an investigation into a consensual relationship with Boeing executive.