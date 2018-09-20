Booking.com's 20 top reviewed hotels in Munich for Oktoberfest
Hotel Prinzregent Munchen is the 20th top reviewed hotel in Munich on Booking.com.
Hotel Excelsior is the 19th top reviewed hotel in Munich on Booking.com.
Leonardo Hotel Munich City East is the 18th top reviewed hotel in Munich on Booking.com.
Hotel Splendid Dollmann is the 17th top reviewed hotel in Munich on Booking.com.
CORTIINA Hotel is the 16th top reviewed hotel in Munich on Booking.com.
Marc Munchen is the 15th top reviewed hotel in Munich on Booking.com.
Hotel Metropol is the 14th top reviewed hotel in Munich on Booking.com.
fab Hotel is the 13th top reviewed hotel in Munich on Booking.com.
Hotel am Ostpark is the 12th top reviewed hotel in Munich on Booking.com.
Mandarin Oriental Munich is the 11th top reviewed hotel in Munich on Booking.com.
Hotel Bayer's is the 10th top reviewed hotel in Munich on Booking.com.
Design Hotel Stadt Rosenheim is the ninth top reviewed hotel in Munich on Booking.com.
Hotel Torbräu München is the eighth top reviewed hotels in Munich on Booking.com.
Motel One-Munchen Olympia Gate is the seventh top reviewed hotel in Munich, according to Booking.com.
Hotel Gaststatte zum Erdinger Weißbräu is the sixth top reviewed hotel in Munich on Booking.com.
Hotel Grunwald is the fifth top reviewed hotel in Munich on Booking.com.
Schwabinger Wahrheit by Geisel.is the fourth top reviewed hotel in Munich on Booking.com.
Rocco Forte The Charles Hotel is the third top reviewed hotel in Munich on Booking.com.
Hotel im Hof is the second top reviewed hotel in Munich on Booking.com.
BEYOND by Geisel is the top reviewed hotel on Booking.com in Munich.
Fisch Bada Tent
Get your fill of German-style fish at Oktoberfest Zelt Fisch-Bäda Wiesnstadl.
Courtesy of OpenTable

Looking to snag a seat at Oktoberfest this year? OpenTable can help.

The restaurant reservation website  can help travelers score a seat at a selection of 10 tents during the popular German festival, which takes place in Munich from Sep. 22 to Oct. 7.

The world's largest beer festival draws about 6 million participants each year, so this tool has the potential to make your experience less stressful.

Each tent promises a "unique vibe" with a variety of culinary creations from German pastries to Bavarian dishes.

Some of the tents' cultural fare includes Knodel (boiled dumplings), Weisswurst (traditional Bavarian sausage), strudels and more.

Click here to make your reservation.

