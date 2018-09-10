Today's subject line quote: U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley speaking with President Donald Trump in the Oval Office after announcing her resignation

Well, another day, another person leaving the Trump administration.

Haley out

President Donald Trump accepted the resignation of Nikki Haley, his ambassador to the United Nations and one of his longest-serving aides, and said she would leave by the end of the year.

The pair held a news conference where Trump praised Haley.

"She’s done a fantastic job and we’ve done a fantastic job together," Trump said.

Haley helped shepherd in the administration’s tougher stance at the United Nations, including Trump's decision to leave the UN Human Rights Council earlier this year. She is also among the most prominent women in Trump's Cabinet.

Now, the question is, who will replace her? Trump already posed the idea of his daughter and adviser, Ivanka Trump, taking the role, saying she'd be "dynamite," but Ivanka has already knocked that idea aside.

Brett Kavanaugh's first day

Police guard the Supreme Court on the first day that Justice Brett Kavanaugh heard oral arguments in Washington, D.C. on Oct. 9, 2018.

ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS, AFP/Getty Images

After weeks of controversy and drama (and Trump apologizing to him for said controversy), Brett Kavanaugh's first day as a Supreme Court justice was, for the most part, pretty routine.

He faced a group of protesters as he entered through the back, but heard no disruptions from the public as he and his colleagues heard a criminal law case that revolved around firearms. He and other justices discussed the 1984 Armed Career Criminal Act, which sets a 15-year minimum sentence for crimes involving firearms if the offender has three prior serious or violent felony convictions.

Many of the other cases Kavanaugh will hear this week are not the major decisions that often cause a split ruling.

Elsewhere in politics

Another person is scheduled to be sentenced in Robert Mueller's Russia probe on Wednesday.

Hillary Clinton was in the spotlight Tuesday for two reasons. One: She and her husband are on a six-month speaking tour.

And two: The former secretary of state and presidential contender where she said Democrats need to be tougher: "You cannot be civil with a political party that wants to destroy what you stand for, what you care about."

