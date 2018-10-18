President Donald Trump admitted a journalist reportedly killed by Saudi Arabia is likely dead, while his administration nixed a trip to the Middle Eastern ally. Trump also threatened to close America's southern border completely.

It's Thursday's OnPolitics today. Join us on Facebook.

Pressure over Khashoggi builds

"Unless the miracle of all miracles happens, I would acknowledge that he’s dead." So said Trump Thursday to the New York Times, accepting the presumed fate of Jamal Khashoggi, the dissident journalist and U.S. resident reportedly dismembered alive by Saudi agents. Khashoggi's alleged murder threatens U.S.-Saudi relations, including $110 billion in arms sales to Trump's Middle Eastern ally.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Thursday he won't attend a summit in Saudi Arabia amid pressures on the White House, while Secretary of State Mike Pompeo asked for "a few more days" for Saudi Arabia to complete its own investigation into Khashoggi's death.

Tweet of the Day

A tweet from @AngrierWHStaff.

@AngrierWHStaff / Twitter

"DEPLOY THE MILITARY" — A tweet from the satirical account Angry WH Staffer juxtaposes Trump's perceived inaction over the death of Khashoggi with the president's extreme threat tweeted Thursday to "CLOSE THE SOUTHERN BORDER" over a massive caravan of migrants heading toward the U.S. If Trump's serious, the logistics would be iffy.

A revolving door of White House lawyers

Don McGahn left his role as White House counsel Wednesday following his August resignation. He's best known for helping Trump place several conservative judges in federal courts nationwide. He also cooperated heavily with special counsel Robert Mueller, who is investigating Russian interference in the 2016 election. On Thursday, Trump officially appointed McGahn's replacement, Pat Cipollone, and his temporary fill-in in Emmet Flood, an attorney aiding Trump in the Russia investigation.

Elsewhere in politics

Thanks for reading

It's the least-boring sports night of the year, by the way: NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, MLS and college football are all happening. Go Red Sox.

Red Sox right fielder Mookie Betts tries to catch a ball hit by Astros second basman Jose Altuve during the first inning of Game 4 of the ALCS. The play was ruled fan interference.

Troy Taormina, USA TODAY Sports

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com