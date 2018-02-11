Narcan (naloxone) will be used to help deal with overdoses of opiates and opioids in the Maryland school system for Anne Arundel County. Schools are training school nurses and employees to prevent heroin and fentanyl overdoses.

WASHINGTON – Prescription drugs including opioids were responsible for the most overdose deaths of any illicit drugs since 2001, according to a report the Drug Enforcement Administration released Friday.

In addition, heroin-related deaths nearly doubled from 2013 to 2016, a trend exacerbated by the mixing of heroin with fentanyl and other synthetic drugs, the report said. Drug traffickers are disguising opioids as counterfeit prescriptions, in a marketing strategy, the report said.

“This report underscores the scope and magnitude of the ongoing opioid crisis in the United States,” Acting DEA Administrator Uttam Dhillon said in a statement.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions said the report confirmed that transnational drug cartels and foreign drug labs working with street gangs are flooding communities with heroin, fentanyl, cocaine and methamphetamines.

While the 164-page DEA report covered statistics mostly through 2016, preliminary data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found that overdose deaths began to decline last year, with opioid prescriptions falling significantly, he said.

"We also saw an actual decline in homicides and violent crimes in 2017 after increases in 2015 and 2016," Sessions said.

The DEA's National Drug Threat Assessment outlined the dangers posed to the U.S. by domestic and international drug trafficking, and by the abuse of illicit drugs. The information was gathered from federal, state, local and tribal law enforcement agencies, and intelligence from other government agencies such as the CDC.

Findings include:

•An average of 174 people died each day in 2016 from drug poisoning. The 63,632 deaths nearly quadrupled the 16,849 in 1999. Drug deaths have outnumbered those by firearms, motor vehicle crashes, suicide or homicide since 2011.

•More than 40,000 deaths involved prescriptions including opioids. Synthetic opioids such as fentanyl were involved in nearly 20,000 deaths last year, the first time that synthetics outpaced heroin, in addition to cocaine and psychostimulants such as amphetamines.

•The number of admissions to publicly licensed treatment facilities primarily for heroin grew to 401,743 in 2015, up from 270,564 in 2010.

