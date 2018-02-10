Kroger announced Tuesday it will test a cross-sell alliance with drugstore giant Walgreens in Cincinnati in a partnership that could grow nationwide.

Customers will be able to order Kroger grocery items online and pickup orders at the participating Walgreens locations, Kroger said.

The two retail leaders have selected 13 Walgreens stores in Northern Kentucky to pilot the format. The companies will conduct this pilot over the next several months, listening closely to customer feedback.



“This exciting collaboration aligns with Kroger’s vision of serving America through food inspiration and uplift,” said Rodney McMullen, Kroger’s chairman and CEO. “This concept brings together the best of two great brands to rethink convenience and redefine the way America shops for food.”

Initially, Kroger and Walgreens will develop and test a one-stop shopping experience where customers can access products and services from both companies.

Kroger’s popular house brands, such as Simple Truth and Private Selection, will also be available in-store at participating Walgreens locations.

The shopping assortment will complement Walgreens' health and wellness, pharmacy and beauty products.

"This innovative new concept is an opportunity to test and learn, as we determine how we can best work together to further elevate our customer offering,” said Stefano Pessina, CEO of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc.

