Gty 1037546268 E Ent Cel Ace Usa Nv
LAS VEGAS, CA - SEPTEMBER 21: Paula Abdul attends the 2018 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on September 21, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by JB Lacroix/WireImage) ORG XMIT: 775230709 ORIG FILE ID: 1037546268
JB Lacroix, WireImage

Paula Abdul is "Crazy Cool," even when she falls off the stage.

The former "American Idol" judge, 56, was in the middle of her single "The Promise of a New Day" during a concert at the Hard Rock Live in Biloxi, Mississippi, on Saturday when she danced too close to the edge and toppled head-first into the audience. 

A video of the fall was caught by a fan and posted online. Fans can be heard shrieking as she drops out of sight.

“She did not seem hurt at the time of the fall and still finished like a champ,” the fan who posted the video, who goes by the YouTube handle Lolli 312, told People. “She stated she was a dancer, and falls and drops – she has gotten used to over the years.”

USA TODAY has reached out to Abdul's representatives for word on whether she was hurt. 

More: Jennifer Lopez falls during celeb-filled Las Vegas show, and she recovers like a champ

Past winners of 'American Idol'
01 / 14
This week Clark Beckham, Jax, and Nick Fradiani compete to be named the final American Idol champ. We look back here on the winners from the past 13 seasons of the Fox show. Kelly Clarkson was the first season's winner beating out Justin Guarini for the title. Clarkson has gone on to have a successful musical career winning multiple Grammys.
02 / 14
Ruben Studdard after winning Season 2 of 'American Idol' in 2003. He'll return for the farewell season.
03 / 14
Fantasia Barrino react's as she is announced the winner of the third season of "American Idol" during the live finale, Wednesday, May 26, 2004, in Los Angeles.
04 / 14
Carrie Underwood kicked off a successful musical career with her win on Season 4 of American Idol.
05 / 14
Taylor Hicks reacts onstage after winning the American Idol Season 5 Finale on May 24, 2006 at the Kodak Theatre in Hollywood, California.
06 / 14
Jordin Sparks performs after she was announced the winner of American Idol during the Season 6 finale of American Idol.
07 / 14
David Cook waves at the audience after being named the Season 7 American Idol winner on May 21, 2008.
08 / 14
Kris Allen was named the winner of season eight of American Idol in May 2009.
09 / 14
Lee DeWyze was crowned the 9th American idol champ in May 2010.
10 / 14
Scotty McCreery reacts after winning the 10th season "American Idol" finale on Wednesday, May 25, 2011, in Los Angeles. Other "American Idol" contestants are seen congratulating him.
11 / 14
Phillip Phillips was picked as the 11th "American Idol" winner in May 2012.
12 / 14
American Idol Season 12 Winner Candice Glover performs onstage during Fox's "American Idol 2013" Finale Results Show on May 16, 2013 in Los Angeles, California.
13 / 14
Ryan Seacrest, right, announces Caleb Johnson as the 13th American Idol winner at the American Idol XIII finale on Wednesday, May 21, 2014, in Los Angeles.
14 / 14
Ryan Seacrest announces Nick Fradiani is winner of the American Idol XIV winner in May.
Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com