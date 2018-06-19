Walmart is debuting a new personal shopping experience in New York City called Jetblack.

An armed civilian is credited with saving several lives when he stopped a man firing shots at a Walmart in Washington Sunday.

The Tumwater Police Department identified the deceased gunman Monday as Tim O. Day, 44, of McCleary, Wash. He shot two people and tried carjacking six people. Day also fired shots inside the Walmart, but did not hit anyone inside the store.

A man who would rather not be identified stopped the crime spree when he shot and killed Day. Police say the 47-year-old man is from Oakville, Washington. He is a pastor, volunteer firefighter, and medic.

One of the people Day shot remains in critical condition at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle.

The other, 16-year-old Danner Barton, got shot in the hand by Day after Barton refused to stop his car.

“I ducked my head and I gunned it,” said Barton, who said Day fired a shot through Barton’s windshield.

The bullet lodged in Barton’s steering wheel and hit his hand.

“My thumb hurts really bad, actually,” said Barton, who was grateful someone stopped Day.

“Without him how many lives could (Day) have taken?" asked Barton, "So super-thankful for that hero."

The incident started around 5 p.m. when police were called to a report of a possible carjacking near a gas station. Day approached a family and tried to take their car but was unsuccessful. He fled the scene, driving the wrong way down the highway and entered the city of Tumwater where he crashed his vehicle.

He left his car and attempted to carjack at least two other vehicles, fired shots and demanded the owners abandon their cars. The suspect successfully carjacked a third vehicle that he drove to Walmart, according to police.

Dayentered the Walmart store around 5:30 p.m., fired shots at an ammunition display case and removed some ammunition.

Two shoppers in the store were legally carrying firearms and heard the shots. The armed civilians followed him to the parking lot where he shot a man while attempting to take his car.

Day approached a second car, and when the driver backed away, one of the armed citizens shot him. After shooting Day, the civilian immediately retrieved his first aid kit from his car and rendered aid to the victim of the attempted carjacking until help arrived.

"He is a hero. This (suspect) could have taken out more people, wounded or killed," witness Brian Adams said. "(The suspect) hijacks a car apparently to get here, then hijacks another car. If this customer hadn't done what he did.... Yeah, he's a hero."

Witness to Tumwater Walmart shooting says bystander that shot and killed suspect is a hero.

The victim was later airlifted to Harborview. He remains listed in critical condition.

"All of a sudden, you hear this pop or a crash sound. About 15 to 20 seconds, maybe even later, another sound exactly the same," witness John Gerasimczyk said. "I saw everyone else started to exit the area. Some people were moving more slowly, they were still kinda confused what was going on, so I just started shouting, 'go, go, go!'"

Investigators say the vehicle stolen during the earlier carjacking was recovered in the Walmart parking lot.

Investigators say Day has a history of drug and weapons crimes and believe he was high and suffering from mental health issues Sunday.

Police are not looking for any other suspects.

