On Thursday, like many other days, President Donald Trump boarded the presidential plane Air Force One. But eagle-eyed onlookers noticed something unusual was tagging along for the ride: a bit of paper stuck to the president's left shoe.
The gaffe occurred during the president's trip to Minnesota where he held a rally in Rochester on Thursday calling upon his supporters to reject what he called Democratic attempts to "destroy" his Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.
In the video, which has been widely shared on social media, Trump exits his vehicle and makes it all the way to the top of the steps, paper in tow. After he turns to wave and enters the plane, the piece of paper is dislodged.
Trump is soon followed by four men in suits, the last of whom actually bends down to pick up the paper.
The faux pas has sparked speculation about what exactly was stuck to Trump's shoe. Many Twitter users wondered why none of his staff alerted him to the issue.
More: Feeling insulted, Mexican to market 'Trump' toilet paper
More: This is the best toilet paper money can buy
More: President Trump refers to Kurdish reporter as 'Mr. Kurd' at UN press conference
Follow N'dea Yancey-Bragg on Twitter: @NdeaYanceyBragg