WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump says he has not decided whether or not to fire Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, saying he wants to see the "facts" behind claims that Rosenstein talked about wiretapping the president and possibly seeking to remove him from office.

“I haven’t gotten all the facts, but certainly it’s being looked at in terms of what took place - If anything took place," Trump told radio talk show host Geraldo Rivera. "And I’ll make a determination sometime later, but I don’t have the facts."

The interview was recorded over the weekend and aired Monday morning.

It was Trump's first public comments since The New York Times reported that Rosenstein discussed possibly invoking the 25th Amendment against Trump in spring 2017, at a time when Trump's dismissal of FBI Director James Comey plunged the administration into further turmoil.

Rosenstein denied the report, which also said he suggested that officials wear wires and tape their encounters with the president.

“I never pursued or authorized recording the President and any suggestion that I have ever advocated for the removal of the President is absolutely false," Rosenstein said in a statement.

The 25th amendment, ratified in 1967, created a legal mechanism for designating a head of state when the president is disabled or dead.

Trump, who has criticized Rosenstein for appointing a special counsel to investigate Russian interference in the 2016 election, called the report "a very sad story" and "we are looking into it."

Some White House officials and advisers have urged Trump to tread carefully. They believe FBI officials who dislike Rosenstein and Trump are leaking information on both, hoping the president will fire the deputy general attorney and create further political problems for the administration.

"I have a message for the president tonight," said Fox News commentator Sean Hannity, who speaks with Trump often. "Under zero circumstances should the president fire anybody ... It is all a set up."

Trump has long criticized the FBI and Justice Department for its investigation into links between his 2016 presidential campaign and Russia. The probe is being led by special counsel Robert Mueller.

Mueller is also investigating claims that Trump has sought to obstruct the investigation, including his decision to fire Comey in May 2017.

Trump has denied any wrongdoing.

During a political rally Friday in Springfield, Missouri, just hours after the Rosenstein story broke, Trump said "you've seen what's happened at the FBI," but the officials are "all gone" from the agency.

"But," he added, "there's a lingering stench and we're going to get rid of that too."

