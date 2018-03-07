Rachel Dolezal, the white woman and former Washington state NAACP president infamous for pretending to be black and also charged with committing welfare fraud, reported to jail Monday for a procedural booking photo and fingerprints, according to TV station KREM.

Dolezal, who changed her name to Nkechi Diallo in 2016, could face up to 15 years in prison for illegally receiving thousands of dollars in public assistance. She is charged with first degree theft by welfare fraud, making false verification and second degree perjury. She pleaded not guilty.

On judges orders, she reported to the Spokane County jail for booking and was then released.

An investigator began looking into Dolezal after she wrote a book and made public statements that she was receiving public assistance, according to court documents.

Between August 1, 2015 and November 30, 2017 she received public assistance when she was not entitled to it, according to court documents. Court documents claim she illegally received over $8,747 in food assistance and $100 in childcare assistance.

Her book, In Full Color: Finding My Place in a Black and White World, made government agencies doubtful that her monthly income was less than $500. An investigation found Dolezal deposited about $83,924 into her bank account in several monthly installments between August 2015 and September 2017. She did not report this money to the Washington State Department of Social and Health Services.

Her trial is set for September 10.

