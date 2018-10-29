It’s only Monday? We’re Emily Brown and Ashley Shaffer, audience editors at USA TODAY. We’re going to break down some pretty intense stories for you. But first, meet Stetson, a happy, healthy 5-month-old "miracle baby."

Here are today’s headlines.

‘It never ends.’

Robert Bowers, the long-haul trucker accused of fatally shooting 11 worshippers in a hate-driven rampage at a Pittsburgh synagogue, made a brief court appearance in a wheelchair Monday and was ordered back for a preliminary hearing Thursday. Jon Pushinsky, a member of the Tree of Life Synagogue who came to bear witness, was struck by Bowers’ everyday appearance. “It was not the face of villainy that I thought we’d see,” he said.

• For one of the shooting survivors, Judah Samet, the attack was the second time anti-Semitism almost took his life — the first being the Holocaust. “It never ends,” he said.

• The shooting was the deadliest attack against the Jewish community in U.S. history.

More packages. More names.

The strip club deejay accused of mailing suspicious packages to critics of President Donald Trump may have been targeting a much larger number of victims, fueling continuing concerns that additional devices may yet be undiscovered in the nation’s mail streams. As Cesar Sayoc made a brief court appearance Monday, the FBI intercepted a suspicious package addressed to CNN in Atlanta, bringing the total number of bombs to at least 15. Next? Sayoc will be back in court Friday when the government is expected to present more evidence. Eventually, he’ll be transferred to New York where his case will be tried.

• Sayoc “was a lost soul,” said Ronald Lowy, a Miami lawyer who has represented Sayoc and the family for years. "He just won’t see reality.”

Phew, that was heavy. Need to restore your faith in humanity? This kindergarten class surprised the school custodian with a heartfelt gift.

Trump prepares migrant caravan’s un-welcome party

The Pentagon is deploying up to 5,200 active duty troops to the U.S.-Mexico border in an effort to prevent members of a migrant caravan from illegally entering the country, a U.S. official said Monday. The official also said the president is expected to deliver a speech on Tuesday to outline further actions to halt the migrant caravan, which could include limiting, or halting, the ability of migrants to request asylum.

With the caravan grabbing headlines and border crossings on the rise, the migrants may soon play into a fight expected to pick up immediately after the election: funding Trump's proposed border wall.

No survivors expected in plane crash

An Indonesian Lion Air passenger jet with 189 people on board crashed into the sea shortly after taking off from Jakarta early Monday. Indonesian search and rescue officials say the reason for the crash is still uncertain and confirmed that the plane's emergency local transmitter beacon did not emit a distress signal, though the plane’s black box has not yet been found. Sadly, they do not expect to find any survivors.

