It’s a great time to be a foodie. Not only is the culinary scene exploding in unexpected regional U.S. destinations, the food tour industry is burgeoning, fueled by travelers’ desire to explore a city through its cuisine.

“You get more of an insider’s experience to the food scene because you have a local foodie on the ground that can introduce you to all their spots,” says Jessica Baumgart, owner and founder of Savor Denver Food Tours. “It’s a great historical walking tour, but (you) get to eat the whole time.”

After going on several food tours in her home state of New Mexico, self-described foodie Jill Jurkens was curious to see what Denver had to offer, so on a recent visit, she booked one of Baumgart’s tours.

And, although she originally felt a bit uneasy about one of the food options, she had a change of heart after she tasted it. “I was thinking, ‘OMG, a hot dog? I don’t really eat hot dogs,’ but I enjoyed that. I really did,” she says, referring to the Alaskan reindeer dog served at Biker Jim’s Gourmet Dogs, one of the stops on Savor Denver’s Downtown Food Tour.

At Butcher’s Bistro, Jurkens was pleasantly surprised when the executive chef shared the restaurant’s nose-to-tail philosophy with tour participants. “I thought that was fascinating, that he came and spoke to us. Listening to him was great,” she says.

These popular food tours in major U.S. cities will have you booking your next flight:

The Carpe DC Food Tours excursion includes a stop at the famed Ben's Chili Bowl, which created the half-smoke as its signature dish.

Carpe DC Food Tours

We begin our culinary adventure in the nation’s capital with a foodie tour that will introduceyou to a signature dish not to be missed. The half-smoke chili dog has drawn countless celebrities, including the Obamas, to the famed Ben’s Chili Bowl, operating in Washington, D.C., since 1958 — and you get to try it during a three-hour walking tour of the U Street district, formerly known as Black Broadway.

“Almost every (U.S.) president has eaten there and it holds such an important location for that neighborhood and for D.C. as a whole,” says Mary Collins, who co-founded Carpe DC Food Tours in 2014 with husband Stefan Woehlke. The other three stops on this tour include an Ethiopian restaurant, a traditional Italian deli and a teahouse run by a fifth-generation herbalist. “You learn better when you’re using all five senses,” says Collins. The tour costs $73 per person for food only, and $89 with drinks included. An added perk: A portion of every sale helps feed someone in need through a partnership with a local nonprofit.

From D.C., we travel south to a city that can be considered culturally closer to Latin America than to the United States: Miami.

Miami Culinary Tours offers four walking food tours, each exploring restaurants in a different Miami neighborhood.

Miami Culinary Tours

Tired of people assuming that Latin cuisine only means Mexican food, Argentinian Grace Della came up with Miami Culinary Tours in Florida’s Miami Beach in 2010. She offers four walking food tours, each exploring a different Miami neighborhood and its cuisine. She recommends her signature South Beach tour to those visiting for the first time.

“That tour really gives a great perspective of Miami. It features more traditional Latin cuisine,” says Della. And by that, she means dishes like the beef picadillo (ground beef hash), malanga (root vegetable) chips and mojo sauce you’ll taste at Larios on the Beach, the Cuban restaurant owned by legendary singer Gloria Estefan and her husband Emilio. Ceviche, empanadas and Spanish tapas are also on the tasting menu in this tour that introduces foodies to the flavors of Latin cuisine. The cost for the two-and-a-half-hour walking tour, which includes six stops and a trip through Miami Beach’s art deco district, is $56 for adults and $39 for children ages 7-13.

After getting our fill of Latin flavors, we move to the heart of the country. In Kansas City, barbecue is king. And although it’s the only meat you'll taste on KC Barbecue Tours, owner Bethanie Schemel promises not to disappoint. “We have over 100 barbecue restaurants. If you’re an outsider, it can be a little overwhelming,” she says. So, she and husband Karl have done the legwork for you. On their four-hour, scenic Original Barbecue Tour aboard a bus, foodies visit four restaurants for $70 per person and try multiple mouthwatering meats, including ribs, pulled pork, brisket and smoked turkey, and side dish staples like coleslaw, potato salad and baked beans.

KC Barbecue Tours four-hour, scenic Original Barbecue Tour takes visitors aboard a bus to four restaurants to sample local barbecue.

KC Barbecue Tours

At nationally renowned Arthur Bryant’s Barbeque, birthplace of the iconic burnt ends that Kansas City is known for, you’ll learn they weren’t always a menu option, but rather a way to keep customers happy while they waited for their orders.

“(Arthur Bryant) would cut the ends off of a brisket that were burnt, that nobody would want, and set them out for people to chew on,” says Schemel. And now, they’re a staple at any respectable barbecue joint.

Next, we travel west to the Mile High City. Rated the fourth most exciting food city in America by Zagat in 2017, Denver’s rapid growth has resulted in an explosion of flavors when it comes to its cuisine. The six restaurants you’ll visit on Savor Denver Food Tours’ three-hour Downtown Food Tour highlight the city’s thriving food scene, including the aforementioned Butcher’s Bistro, where foodies can sample an appetizer made of pig’s head. “We used to be a meat-and-potatoes town, but the food scene has evolved and there are cool, interesting new concepts opening up all the time,” explains Baumgart. “You can learn a lot about a place through its food scene.” Prices start at $59 per person (an upgraded drink package is available).

Seattle Bites Food Tours showcases foods inside Pike PlaceMarket, one of the city's most recognizable landmarks.

Seattle Bites Food Tours

Finally, our journey takes us to the Pacific Northwest, where you’ll find Seattle Bites Food Tours. Unlike other tours that might expose food adventurers to several different eateries in a city, Seattle Bites showcases only what’s inside Pike Place Market — one of the Emerald City’s most recognizable landmarks and popular tourist attraction. The public farmers market, the oldest continuously operating market in the U.S., has a rich history that dates back to 1907, and for $43.99, per person, foodies will learn all about it while savoring samples from a wide variety of food vendors.

“The meaning behind Pike Place Market is so much more than throwing fish and pretty flowers,” says Mark Breitfuss, who started his company with wife Jan Marie Johnson in 2008. On the two-and-a-half-hour excursion, participants get a taste of numerous cuisines from around the world: chicken tikka masala, smoked barbecue, Mexican street tacos, smoked Alaskan king salmon and more. A popular favorite is the award-winning New England clam chowder that's served at Pike Place Chowder.

There’s truly something to satiate all appetites in towns across the country, so even if you don’t consider yourself a foodie, you should give a culinary tour a try. You never know what you could learn about a city by using your taste buds.

