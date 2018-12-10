Sarah Ferguson turned heads at the royal wedding of her daughter, Princess Eugenie Friday thanks to her outfit of choice and her big entrance.
The Duchess of York arrived and pointed animatedly at the crowd as she exited her vehicle. She opted for a dress designed by local Windsor company Emma Louise Design with a vintage Manolo Blahnik bag.
But it was Fergie's winged hat that sparked memes on social media, with people comparing her to Wonder Woman and fictional objects like the Golden Snitch from "Harry Potter."
Here are some of the best reactions.
One viewer warned, "Not quite sure what's going on with Fergie's hat but if the wind doesn't take it it will probably fly off on its own... #goldensnitch"
"Yep, definitely found the snitch," another tweeted.
"Fergie’s hat is going to escape and rejoin the game of Quiditch!" another joked.
"And the mother of the bride stole a hat from... Wonder Woman?!"
"Nice to see Fergie paying tribute to the Honda Gold Wing at the #RoyalWedding"
"Fergie reminds me of someone today #RoyalWedding"
"Fergie's alive!!!!!" another tweeted with a comparison pic.
More: Princess Eugenie's wedding dress by Peter Pilotto gives nod to battle with scoliosis
More: Meghan, Harry, William and Kate rush inside, avoid spotlight at Princess Eugenie's wedding