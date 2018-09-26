Gov. Phil Scott speaks during his weekly press conference at the Statehouse in Montpelier on Wednesday, May 16, 2018.

GLENN RUSSELL/FREE PRESS

BURLINGTON, Vt. — The Senate Judiciary Committee is moving too quickly toward a vote on Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, Vermont Gov. Phil Scott said Wednesday.

The Republican governor said senators should pursue a thorough investigation into the allegations of sexual misconduct involving Kavanaugh.

"This is a lifetime appointment," Scott said said in an interview at the Burlington Free Press office. "And I'm not taking a position on Judge Kavanaugh himself, but we owe it to Americans to make sure that they get it right because this doesn't happen every day.

"And it's their obligation to do so. So take your time. Investigate," he said. "And make sure you're doing it for the right reasons."

Two women, Christine Blasey Ford and Deborah Ramirez, have come forward publicly with allegations against Kavanaugh. Ford alleged that Kavanaugh held her down and tried to remove her clothes while they were both in high school. Ramirez alleged that Kavanaugh exposed himself to her while they were freshmen at Yale University.

► Sept. 26: Here are the three women making accusations against Brett Kavanaugh

► Sept. 26: Kavanaugh hearing: Who is Rachel Mitchell?

► Sept. 26: Brett Kavanaugh: Senate Judiciary Committee members to watch

Kavanaugh has denied the allegations.

Even as the governor spoke, another serious allegation against Kavanaugh was released. Attorney Michael Avenatti shared a sworn statement by Julie Swetnick, who alleged that Kavanaugh grabbed girls without their consent and that she saw him standing in line outside a room during a "gang rape" at a party.

The Senate Judiciary Committee could vote on Kavanaugh's nomination as early as Friday.

► Sept. 26: Why didn't you report? Shame, shame, shame

► Sept. 26: Brett Kavanaugh: 'I have never done that to her or to anyone'

"I don't believe that they should schedule a vote before they have the hearing," Scott said. "I believe they should have the hearing and then determine whether they should be doing more investigation or whether they should schedule a vote. I think they're getting ahead of themselves."

Vermont's governor, sworn in last year to a two-year term the same month as President Trump, first spoke about the Kavanaugh allegations last week when he was asked if the allegations seemed credible.

"I have to believe that they are," Scott said Thursday. "But I'm not the judge of that. And I believe that's why they should take the time necessary to fully contemplate that."

► Sept. 25: Key differences between Clarence Thomas, Kavanaugh court scandals

► Sept. 21: Sex assault survivors risk lives, reputations to stand up to powerful men

The 2018 Democratic nominee for governor, Christine Hallquist, called for an FBI investigation and said Senate Republicans were acting in a partisan way.

Vermont does not have voter registration by party; however, Democrat Hillary Clinton won the state with almost 56% of the vote. GOP nominee Donald Trump received 29%.

"Due process and the rule of law are key tenants to a civilized society," Hallquist said in a statement Wednesday, "and to see them cast aside by Senate Republicans in favor of partisanship is disturbing, particularly when this appointment process will have such serious implications for the future of our country."

Contributing: USA TODAY. Follow April McCullum on Twitter at @April_McCullum

.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com