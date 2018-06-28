In this frame from video, people leave the Capital Gazette newspaper after multiple people have been shot on Thursday, June 28, 2018, in Annapolis, Md.

WJLA via AP

A gunman opened fire in the newsroom of the Capital-Gazette newspaper in Annapolis, Maryland, on Thursday, killing "multiple people," according to the Anne Arundel county sheriff.

Sheriff Ron Bateman told Fox News there are multiple fatalities.

From inside the newsroom, Phil Davis tweeted: "A single shooter shot multiple people at my office, some of whom are dead."

He said a gunman "shot through the glass door to the office and opened fire on multiple employees."

"Can't say much more and don't want to declare anyone dead, but it's bad," he tweeted.

"There is nothing more terrifying than hearing multiple people get shot while you're under your desk and then hear the gunman reload," he wrote.

Annapolis Police Lt. Timothy Seipp said there had been an "active shooter” at the building and that a subject is in custody.

The Baltimore Sun, which owns the newspaper, says in a post on the Capital-Gazette website that Davis also reported that "multiple people had been shot."

Police were searching the building for any other possible suspects. Video from the scene showed dozens of people exiting the building with their hands in the air.

Seipp said there was a preliminary report that the subjects were injured, but that the extent of their injuries was not immediately available.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives says it is responding to reports of the shooting.

Gov. Larry Hogan tweeted condolences on Twitter.

"Absolutely devastated to learn of this tragedy in Annapolis," he said. "I am in contact with County Executive Steve Schuh, and @MDSP is on the scene assisting @AACOPD. Please, heed all warnings and stay away from the area. Praying for those at the scene and for our community."

