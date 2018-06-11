After more than a decade of strict political neutrality, Taylor Swift has been making up for lost time by openly discussing politics recently, and she isn't slowing down on Election Day.

In a series of Instagram Story videos posted Tuesday, the "Reputation" songstress said people shouldn't underestimate young voters and urged her followers to get out and vote.

"I'm seeing a lot of underestimation of young voters and this new generation who now have the right to vote just in the last couple of years, but these are people who grew up post 9/11, they grew up with school shooting drills at their schools,” she said. “These are people who want to vote.”

She continued, “It’s not enough to just want change. It’s not enough to just want to vote. You have go and make change by voting and today is your opportunity to do that. I promise you it feels so wonderful to exercise that right that you have.”

Swift also encouraged fans to share on social media when they've voted.

"Tag me in your photo, hashtag #justvoted and I'll be looking for you," she said. "Happy voting, you guys."

This isn't the first time Swift has used her platform to urge her fans to vote. In October, she taught her followers how to register for early voting, and earlier that month she backed Democrat Phil Bredesen in the Tennessee Senate race.

And her posts have made an impact – according to Vote.org, her political statements inspired a more than 65,000-person surge in voter registration.

