Tesla's billionaire CEO Elon Musk will reportedly pay for new water stations and water filtration for the entire Flint Community Schools district.

On Thursday night, the school district tweeted its effusive thanks to Musk and the Musk Foundation, which the tech entrepreneur founded in 2002 with his brother, Kimbal.

The district serves more than 4,500 students K-12.

"You're most welcome," Musk replied. "Hope to do more in the future."

You’re most welcome. Hope to do more to help in the future. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 5, 2018

In July, Musk tweeted several times about Flint, claiming that he would pay to fix contamination in Flint homes whose levels were above acceptable U.S. Food and Drug Administration standards.

That led to another promise on the platform to call Flint Mayor Karen Weaver directly. Her office later confirmed to MLive that someone from Musk's office did reach out.

Musk's Palo Alto, California-based foundation focuses on “renewable energy research and advocacy;” “human space exploration research and advocacy;” “pediatric research;” and “science and engineering education," according to its website.

