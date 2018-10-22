— Our editors review and recommend products to help you buy the stuff you need. If you make a purchase by clicking one of our links, we may earn a small share of the revenue. However, our picks and opinions are independent from USA Today’s newsroom and any business incentives.
Somehow, it's already November. That means snowy weather is here, Thanksgiving is right around the corner, Black Friday and Cyber Monday are close behind, and the holidays are rapidly approaching. Whether you're working through your holiday shopping list or taking advantage of all the holiday sales to stock up on the things you need or just love to window shop all the deals and discounts retailers offer throughout the holiday season, we are here to help.
Here at Reviewed, our product experts have tested thousands of products from big-ticket items like TVs and refrigerators to everyday items like space heaters, cutting boards, headphones, and more. Why? So we can help you avoid spending your hard-earned money on potentially crappy stuff! Even though there are plenty of retailers with great return policies, no one wants to deal with shipping stuff back if they don't have to. And if you're buying something as a gift, you don't want to run the risk of giving someone something they'll hate.
To help you find not only the biggest savings and sales leading up to Black Friday, we're scouring the internet all month long and updating this page a few times a day. So be sure to bookmark us and check back often for new chances to save money before Black Friday and Cyber Monday.
Our 5 favorite deals right now
TVs and Other Tech
- Apple Airpods True Wireless Earbuds —$139 on eBay (Save $25) : Airpods are the best true wireless earbuds you can get (we tested them to make sure), and on Nov. 1 only, you can get them for the lowest price we've ever seen from eBay.
- Anker Nebula Mars II Portable Projector —$369.99 on Amazon (Save $130) with the code "BESTMARS" : This projector displays 720p picture quality, has a decent battery life, and is great for anyone who loves to watch TV wherever and whenever they can.
- GoPro HERO5 Waterproof Digital Camera—$246.97 on Amazon (Save $50) : This tiny camera can record 4K video and take 12MP photos, and it's $50 less than usual. Not the best price we've ever seen, but still a fantastic deal.
- Logitech MX Anywhere 25 Wireless Mouse—$48.98 on Amazon (Save $20) : This is the best wireless mouse we've tested, and it's down to nearly its lowest sale price.
- Samsung Q8FN QLED 55-In. Smart 4K TV—$1,399.99 on Massdrop (Save $100) : QLED TVs are all the rage because they're a little bit fancier than the coveted OLED, and right now one of the best QLED TVs is at its lowest price ever on Massdrop.
- TCL 55-In. Roku 4K Smart TV (2017) —$379.99 on Amazon (Save $220 ): It may be last year's model, but with 4K and Roku's streaming platform built in. At this sale price, we love this TV, especially for secondary viewing areas like bedrooms, kitchens, or playrooms.
- Vizio 43-In. Class FHD 1080p Smart LED TV—$198 at Walmart (Save $80) : This TV is a great buy for the price, but we recommend using an external streaming device. You don't often see good TVs at this size, either so it's perfect for a small room on a budget.
Kitchen and Cooking
- Contigo Autoseal Stainless Steel Travel Mug—$14.96 on Amazon (Save $5) : Our favorite travel mug is 25% off in universally stunning matte black.
- Cuisinart Pro Stainless Steel 12-Piece Cookware Set—$188.13 on Amazon (Save $18) : Our favorite stainless steel cookware set is down to nearly its lowest price ever.
- Cuisinart PerfecTemp Electric Kettle—$60.93 on Amazon (Save $30) : This is the best electric kettle ever, and right now it's 1/3 off the regular price, the biggest discount we've seen in a long time.
- Home Depot's Black Friday Appliance Sale (Save up to 40%) : Home Depot is discounting their large appliances, from fridges to dishwashers to to laundry centers up to 40% all month, and if you buy multiple appliances, you can get an extra $60-$500 off. The more you buy, the bigger the savings!
- KitchenAid 7-Speed Hand Mixer —$44.79 on Amazon (Save $11) : One of our favorite hand mixers is down to the best price we've ever seen.
- Sipwell Stainless Steel Straw 4-Pack—$5.89 on Amazon (Save $1) : Our favorite reusable drinking straws are even more affordable than usual.
- Staub 5.5-Qt. Round Cocotte Oven—$259.95 on Amazon (Save $65) : Staub outperformed Le Creuset in our tests, so we're thrilled to see this one for such a great sale price.
Laundry and Cleaning
- Dyson V7 Car + Boat Handheld Cordless Vacuum—$182.95 on Amazon (Save $7) : The best handheld vacuum we've ever tested is usually around $190, but right now it's a few bucks cheaper, marking a new low price.
- Ecovacs Deebot N79W —$149.99 at Target (Save $50) : This robot vacuum is very similar to one of our favorite affordable smart robot vacuums (the N79S). In fact, it's basically a Target-exclusive version of the N79S AND it's down to the lowest price we've ever seen on Nov. 1 only.
Home and Outdoor
- DeWalt DCD710S2 12-Volt 3/8-In. Drill Driver Kit—$89 on Amazon (Save $20) : Sick of manually screwing things together? Upgrade to a power drill/driver set that's perfect for small projects.
- Gillette Mach 3 Turbo Men's Razor—$6.97 on Amazon (Save $2): The on-page $2-off coupon makes the best disposable razor its lowest price yet.
- Remington Anti-Static Ceramic Flat Iron—$17.96 at Walmart (Save $2): This is the best affordable hair straightener we've ever tested, and now it's more affordable than ever.
- Samsonite Tenacity 3-Piece Luggage Set—$99.99 on eBay (Save $170) : Samsonite makes our favorite carry-on luggage, so we were pumped to see this 3-piece set on sale for over 50% off. Plus, it's sold directly from Samsonite, not some sketchy eBay reseller that jacks up the price.
- Serta Mattress Sale—Save up to $900 : Serta is offering discounts up to $400 on their iComfort and iComfort Hybrid Mattresses, and up to $500 on their adjustable bases.
- Sterilite 66-Qt. Underbed Storage Containers—$22.21 on Amazon (Save $20) : This is one of the best underbed storage options we've tested, and it's more than 2/3 cheaper than ever before.
Lifestyle
- 23andMe DNA Kit—$69 on Amazon (Save $30) : This was one of the hottest items for Black Friday 2017, so it's no surprise we're already seeing the price drop.If you're thinking if gifting this to someone, get it early because it sold out fast last year.
- AncestryDNA—$59 on Ancestry.com (Save $40) : This popular DNA testing kit matches the lowest price we've ever seen for the holidays. With more than 10 million members, you might even be able to find a long lost relative.
- Harry Josh Pro Tools x Serge Normant The Volume Kit—$189 on Dermstore (Save $107) : This styling kit features our favorite hair dryer and is a steal considering the hair dyer alone typically retails for $249.
- Mynt Shiatsu Foot Massager—$149.99 on Amazon (Save $30) with the code "M2710111": Treat yourself or a loved one to a foot massage anytime.
- Wayfair Very Merry Sale —Save up to 70% off holiday items for your home.
Smart Home
- August Smart Lock (2nd-gen.)—$188.99 on Amazon (Save $3) : One of the best smart locks is at the lowest price we've seen in months.
- eufy Smart Plug Mini by Anker —$18.99 on Amazon (Save 10%) : One of our favorite smart plugs is discounted with the help on an on-page 10-% off coupon.
- Philips Hue White A19 2-Pack Smart Bulbs—$28.44 on Amazon (Save $2) : If you have Hue lights, you can add to your growing collection and make another room smarter with this 2-pack at a great low price.
- TP-Link Smart WiFi Plug—$16.99 on Amazon (Save $3) : One of our favorite smart plugs is under $20, which is always a great buy.
- Wemo WiFi-Enabled Light Switch—$39.99 on Amazon (Save $10) : Stop getting up to turn the lights off with a smart switch that works with Alexa, Google Assistant, and your smartphone.
Parenting
- Assorted Board Games, Video Games, Kids' Books, and Movies—Buy 2 Get 1 Free at Target : This is great chance to snag gifts for all the kids on your list.
- eufy Security SpaceView Baby Monitor —$119.99 on Amazon (Save $50) with the code "EUFYMM88" : This baby monitor displays 720p picture so you can keep a close eye on your little ones.
