Striding across the airport tarmac with her husband Kim Jong Un, North Korea's first lady greeted South Korea's leaders amid a cheering crowd at Sunan International Airport on Tuesday.

The televised start to the third inter-Korean summit in Pyongyang placed Ri Sol Ju front-and-center, a role now common for her.

Her public appearances and the presence of Kim's sister, Kim Yo Jong, coincide with his recent and unique favorability in South Korea. The two women, say experts, revamp and remake the young dictator's rough image, which reeks from generations of cruel authoritarianism.

Publicizing family members sharply contrasts with the stony, insulate Kim Jong Il, Kim's father and the former leader of North Korea. Perhaps it is carefully constructed propaganda, but unlike years past, the Millennial-aged heads of state are delivering a more congenial image to the world.

It's worked. A July public opinion poll taken by the Asan Institute for Policy Studies, an independent think tank in Seoul, showed Kim's favorability more than doubled among South Korean people from March to June, when it hit a high mark after his meeting with President Donald Trump.

The formerly "very unpopular" Trump saw his favorability boost by roughly a third after the meeting, the study stated.

Kim Yo Jong, 30, and Ri Sol Ju, believed to be 32, carry part of the "charm offensive," a string of public relations wins for the Kim regime. His image took a turn in January when Kim, 34, decided to participate in the Olympics. The upswing continued in meetings with South Korea and the United States through the spring and summer.

The summit with Trump and the hopes of denuclearization, a possible end to the Korean War, and the potential for peace with the U.S. and South Korea, bolstered Kim's good standing. But a "major factor" in reversing perceptions, the report said, was Kim's upbeat optics.

"He's now put himself out there to be somewhat different and I think it creates some interesting opportunities," said Jenny Town, a research analyst at the Stimson Center, a Washington, D.C.-based policy research organization. She said it leaves the world with the question: "How do we react to his image?"

The sister propagandist and the first lady singer

If there were a North Korea charm offensive, it likely involved Kim Yo Jong to some degree.

Her role in government is to shape propaganda, from government statements and press coverage to movies, says North Korea expert Michael Madden, a fellow at Stimson, which specializes in North Korea analysis on the website 38 North.

Kim Yo Jong is one of her brother's closest aides with a role extending outside her department. She's a diplomatic figure, sitting behind Vice President Mike Pence and wife Karen at the Pyeongchang opening ceremonies and watching a North Korean orchestra with Moon Jae-in. During the June meeting with Trump, she's pictured standing over her brother as the two world leaders signed an agreement promising the not-yet-realized denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.

Trump himself doesn't shy from using his family in politics, particularly his daughter Ivanka Trump. The first daughter serves as an official advisor who also represents her father's administration. She too attended the Olympics.

Madden describes Kim Yo Jong as something of a White House chief of staff, involved in everything from the regime's "nitty gritty" to decision-making: nuclear missile tests, intelligence, foreign policy, her brother's schedule, logistics and security.

She's not the first Kim woman to achieve a high rank in North Korean government. Women play very important behind-the-scenes roles in government, often dealing in payments, Madden said. One of the more notables, Kim Jong Il's sister Kim Kyong Hui, is credited with ensuring her nephew succeeded his father.

"There is something to be said for the visibility of the wife and the sister because this is really not normal," Town said. "Taking his wife on these state visits is sort of a new practice, and I think [it's] showing he can act like other world leaders."

Ri Sol Ju is also a critical part of North Korea leadership playing a "serious first lady role," Madden said. The former singer who married Kim sometime in 2009 or 2010 appears beside her husband during tours of cosmetic, food and pharmaceutical factories. More recently, she appeared at a fish-pickling factory, where the leader sported a floppy straw hat. Madden suggests such presentations are meant to convey her advisory role in such areas.

"It humanizes Kim Jong Un to have (Ri Sol Ju) out there," Madden said.

The fact she's mentioned and makes an appearance makes her "drastically different" from the wives of Kim's father and grandfather, ex-North Korea leaders Kim Jong Il and Kim Il Sung, Madden said.

"He seems to understand what the Western culture is," said Dr. Kim Ji Yoon, senior research fellow at Asan. "He's kind of a new generation of North Korea."

Ji Yoon said Kim appears less reclusive and more decisive than his father.

"He's not that secluded or reclusive leader even though he's living in that kind of environment," she said. "That gives them hope for the Korea people that maybe he's different."

“When you judge some man, you usually look at his wife and his brother and his sisters," said Chung In Moon, a special advisor to South Korean President Moon Jae In.

He recounted how Kim made the off-brand decision to bring his sister to the first of this year's summits between the two Koreas.

"Kim Jong Un showed that he's a family man," he said.

There's no doubt the influence and appearance of Ri Sol Ju and Kim Yo Jong positively affects Kim's image outside North Korea.

"You hear a lot less of the stories now that are harping on the human rights angle, you hear a lot less of the insults," Town said. "This really helps him look like a person and helps people see him as a person rather than this caricature of what they think, this mad man, this despot."

'Demons do not compromise'

Appearances being what they are, there is still hesitancy to accept Kim as the embodiment of a new North Korea.

Goodwill gained could be lost with the next provocation, Ji Yoon said. Since Kim promised Trump denuclearization, progress stalled amid quibbling between the U.S. and North Korea over specifics of the supposed nuclear draw-down. Then the International Automatic Energy Agency, a United Nations watchdog, reported in August that North Korea continues to develop it's nuclear program.

Looming are North Korea's well-known human rights abuses, which include public executions, starvation and labor camps. Despite Ri Sol Ju and Kim Yo Jong's statuses, North Korean women face discrimination in all parts of society, including persistent sexual and gender-based violence, said a damning 2014 report by the U.N. Human Rights Commission. Women account for just 10 percent of central government employees and 5 percent of top political positions, the report said.

Chung In Moon, who spoke to USA TODAY with the help of the Korea Press Foundation and the East-West Center, supports leaving the human rights issue aside in pursuit of peace. He argues attacking North Korea on its human rights record hinders negotiations.

“Demonization is a moral judgment. Demons do not compromise,” he said. "Once President Trump got rid of that stereotype he could meet Kim Jong Un."

Obama, notes Kim Ji Yoon, enjoyed popularity in South Korea, but Trump got off to an ugly start. In 2017, Kim threatened his weapons could reach U.S. mainland. Trump attacked the North Korean leader and his regime over, nicknaming Kim "Little Rocket Man" and saying he'd "totally destroy" North Korea. Kim called Trump a "mentally deranged U.S. dotard" and a "frightened dog."

Tempers cooled since as the two exchange diplomatic niceties. White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Kim requested another summit with Trump and sent him a "very warm, very positive” letter.

Kim Jong Un of North Korea proclaims “unwavering faith in President Trump.” Thank you to Chairman Kim. We will get it done together! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 6, 2018

Aside from earning a seat at the negotiating table, goading Kim's popularity may keep him on his best behavior.

“If you start to highlight some of the good things that are happening in North Korea, and he starts to get publicity, it helps his credibility over time both internally and externally," Town explained, "but it also will create the pressures to keep that momentum going."

Perceptions aside, there is movement. This week's summit has hopes of peace-building. Later this month, Moon Jae In and Trump plan to meet during the U.N. General Assembly.

"We don't really know what's going to happen in the next five years," said Ji Yoon. "Maybe North Korea is real this time, but maybe it's another kind of deception."