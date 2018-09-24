This Monday's Amazon deals are awesome.

Takeya / Instant Pot

Every day should start on a good note, and saving money on something you wanted or needed anyway is always a good feeling. So my team and I scoured Amazon's best deals to find the five most impressive deals on products we know will help you live your best life. This Monday is especially exciting, as there are discounts on the ever-popular Instant Pot, the cult-favorite Shower Shroom, and a bunch of awesome sales at popular retailers like Sur La Table and Anthropologie.

1. The Instant Pot everyone won't shut up about

Cook more meals more efficiently.

Instant Pot

If you enjoy cooking at home, but hate spending so much time in front of the stove, you should try a pressure cooker. It lets you make everything from rice to yogurt to cake to soup and more with less effort than traditional methods. Right now, you can get the 6- and 8-quart models for a decent discount. The 6-quart model is perfect for most households, but anyone with a big family or an obsession with meal prepping might do better with the larger 8-quart. We've tested all the best pressure cookers and found that the Instant Pot is one of the top performers (the Crock-Pot is nearly identical and cheaper if you don't care about brand names).

2. The best cold brew coffee maker for die-hard iced coffee fans

Just because summer's over doesn't mean the cold brew has to stop flowing.

Takeya

So, summer is over, which means cold brew is about to be a distant memory for many people. But some of us prefer their caffeine on ice year 'round. With cold brew coming off the menu at your local coffee shop (probably), it's time to start making your own at home. Our favorite cold brew maker is already affordable at $20, but right now you can get it for 25% less than usual, marking the best deal we've seen since 2017. Take advantage of this end-of-summer sale to enjoy your favorite caffeinated drink all year.

Get the Takeya Cold Brew Coffee Maker for $15 (Save $5)

3. A charging cable that works with every device

Make sure you can charge anything you need.

Anker

I'm willing to bet that you've got an assortment of devices that require different cables to charge. Perhaps you have an iPhone, a Nintendo Switch, and a Samsung tablet. You need three different cables to charge them, and when you're home that's totally fine. But if you're out or traveling, you don't want to cart around all those different cables, do you?

Anker came up with a simple solution (and yes, other brands do this too, but Anker's cables rock). This micro USB cable has adapters to turn it into a Lightning or a USB-C cable, and it's only $11 with the coupon code "ANKER846." It's arguably not the fastest charging cable, but for this price it's definitely handy to have around.

Get the Anker Powerline II 3-in-1 Charging Cable for $11.24 (Save 25%) with the code "ANKER846"

4. [Preorder sale] The new and improved Echo Dot

The new Dot aims to blow the old one out of the water.

Amazon

The Echo Dot has long been the most popular Alexa smart speaker Amazon offers. But it wasn't popular because it had the best sound or the most intelligent microphone—it's the most affordable option Amazon offers, and we named it the Best Value Alexa speaker for all the same reasons. So, many of us sacrificed sound quality to save a few bucks, making this a great way to put Alexa in every room without going broke.

But last week, Amazon introduced the all-new Dot, which has been given better speakers, a more powerful microphone, and a new, softer design that mimics the fabric-covered look of the second-generation Echo. And while we haven't tested it yet, we're confident that the Dot can only get better, especially at its retail price of $50. Right now, you can save $10 if you order two. The start shipping in just over two weeks, so you can reserve yours now.

Preorder two Echo Dot (3rd Gen.) Smart Speakers for $89.98 (Save $10)

5. The best way to keep your shower clog-free

Never use a drain snake or Drano again.

TubShroom

There are few things grosser in our daily lives than when the shower starts to back up and you have to dig out the dreaded shower snake to pull out a gooey glop of hair and soap scum and other things you'd rather not think about. Enter the Shower Shroom. It's the exact same thing as the Tub Shroom and the Sink Shroom, but this one fits all 2-inch shower drains and it's on sale right now. Basically, these little rubber gizmos just sit in your drain and collect everything you don't want going down your drain. When you want to clean yours, pop it out, grab the gunk with a paper towel, and put it right back. That's it!

This Lightning Deal lasts until around 4 p.m. EST, but odds are that it will sell out before the clock runs down. If you want it, don't wait until your lunch break to buy it or you might miss your chance.

Get the Shower Shroom for $8.99 (Save $3)

