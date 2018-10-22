Get great gadgets for your kitchen with this week's deals.

Reviewed / Instant Pot

— Our editors review and recommend products to help you buy the stuff you need. If you make a purchase by clicking one of our links, we may earn a small share of the revenue. However, our picks and opinions are independent from USA Today’s newsroom and any business incentives.

You're here! That means you either love finding a good deal or maybe just need a mindless distraction from work. Either way, we're here to help. We don't just show you the first handful of sales we see when we log in to Amazon. Anyone can do that! What we do, instead, is dive deep into Amazon, hunting for sales on products and services we know for sure are worth your hard-earned money. Why? Because we've all gone to buy something online that sounds perfect only to have it turn up broken, be 5 times smaller than expected, or just not do what it promised. No one deserves that, so we use our in-house expertise, hands-on experience, and deal-hunting skills to sort out which sales are actually worth your time.

So far, these are the top 5 deals of the week. But we will be updating this post every morning to ensure you're seeing the latest and greatest offers as they come and go. Be sure to check back every morning to see what's new!

1. One of the best robot vacuums is under $200 for the first time

Let this little robot do your chores for you.

iRobot

If you've been thinking about getting a robot vacuum, today's a good chance. The iRobot Roomba 650 is one of the most popular models because it not only has the iconic brand name but is also reasonably priced and does a solid job at keeping your home tidy between deep cleanings. Right now, you can get a Certified Refurbished model for $190, about 20% off and the lowest price we've ever seen by a large margin.

The 650 isn't smart and can be a little rough on furniture when it bumps into things, but there are plenty of things to love about this robot vacuum too. It's important to note that this vacuum has no smart controls and doesn't self-charge if the battery dies during cleaning, so if you're looking for those features there are other affordable robot vacuums out there as well. But if you want to tell people you own a Roomba, this is your chance to do so and save some money.

Get the iRobot Roomba 650 (Certified Refurbished) for $189.99 (Save $50)

2. An affordable travel mug at its lowest price

A mug for your daily commute.

Contigo

Whether you prefer coffee or tea in the morning, you're going to want a good travel mug so you can bring your favorite drink with you on your morning commute. After testing the best travel mugs, we really liked the Contigo Autoseal West Loop. But if you want a more affordable option, you can get the SnapSeal Byron travel mug for just $7 in the color Gunmetal, if you select no-rush shipping. This mug will keep drinks hot up to 7 hours and has a leak-poof lid. It's a great way to save a bit, if you're not in a rush for this mug to reach your door. Otherwise you can get it for $2 more.

Get the Contigo SnapSeal Byron Travel Mug for $7 (Save $3)

3. The cult favorite Instant Pot

Whip up holiday dinner fast.

Instant Pot

Everybody loves the Instant Pot, right? People can't stop talking about how easy it is to make dinner with thanks to it's pressure cooking technology. It's perfect for busy nights or to gift your friend who loves to cook. Right now, you can get one for just $85. It's not the lowest price we've ever seen, but it's still worth it if you’re itching to start cooking or want to beat the holiday rush and guarantee you get one for those on your holiday gift list.

Get the Instant Pot Duo6 Qt 7-in-1 Pressure Cooker for $84.79 (Save $15.16)

4. A spiralizer for the best vegetable noodles

Oodles of zoodles.

Reviewed / Jackson Ruckar

As the weather gets colder and the holidays start packing on, we're gravitating towards sugary goods and comfort foods. To help get more vegetables in your diet in between feasts, you should invest in a spiralizer. These fun cooking gadgets transform vegetables into "noodles," so you can still enjoy lighter versions of your favorite meals like shrimp lo mein and sweet potato noodles with goat cheese. The Paderno is the best countertop spiralizer we've ever tested and right now, it's at one of it's lowest prices. We loved this model because it quickly shreds through vegetables and comes with four interchangeable blades, giving you endless veggie noodle options.

Get the Paderno 4-Blade Spiralizer Pro for $29.95 (Save $5)

5. The best affordable pillows are back on sale

What's better than falling asleep on a never-before-used pillow? Saving money on said pillow!

Reviewed / Jackson Ruckar

Your pillows are one of those things you don't think about replacing, but if you can't remember when you bought them, it's probably time to swap them for a new set. Our favorite affordable bed pillows, typically $40 for a set of two, were on sale this weekend for $27 until they went out of stock. They're back again, and still discounted. While this is a few bucks more than this weekend's sale, $31 for two comfortable pillows that don't need to be fluffed constantly is a fantastic deal. Whether you want to replace your pillows on a budget, add more pillows to your growing collection, or have new ones ready for your holiday guests, this is your chance.

Get the Sleep Restoration Gel Bed Pillow 2-Pack for $29.99 (Save $10)

Other great sales on the internet

Prices are accurate at the time this article was published, but may change over time.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com