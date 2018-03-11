— Our editors review and recommend products to help you buy the stuff you need. If you make a purchase by clicking one of our links, we may earn a small share of the revenue. However, our picks and opinions are independent from USA Today’s newsroom and any business incentives.

If you like to "Windows" shop and browse online deals on the weekend, congratulations: you're like everybody else! It's Saturday morning and hopefully nothing's going on, so let's take a look at some of the best deals on Amazon this weekend. We found deals celebrating Alexa's second birthday, a compact rice cooker, a set of cake spatulas, and more.

1. Deals on everything Alexa!

Happy birthday, Alexa!

Amazon

It's Alexa's 2nd birthday, so Amazon is having a sale this weekend on basically all the Alexa-compatible devices in its lineup. That means small, but not inconsequential discounts on things like the Echo, Echo Dot, Fire TV, and so on. While none of the discounts are the best we've ever seen on these devices, they're enough that I can see Alexa users looking to expand their favorite virtual assistant's reach within their smart home taking advantage of this sale. Happy Birthday, Alexa!



Get the Amazon Echo Dot for $29.99 (Save $10)

Get the Tile Mate & Slim Combo Pack, Save $50 on an Echo Dot

Get Amazon Echo Buttons for $14.99 each (Save $5)

Get the Echo Dot Kids Edition for $59.99 (Save $10)

Get a Fire TV Stick (4K) & Echo Dot for $79 (Save $20)

2. Save big on your little grains

This rice cooker is way discounted

Zojirushi / Amazon

Zojirushi—the maker of our best-tested travel mug—also makes some nifty little home appliances. Today (Saturday) only, you can get Zojirushi's well-reviewed rice cooker and warmer for a pretty major discount. The appliance handles white and brown rice, as well as sushi rice, steel cut oatmeal, and long grain rice, while offering multiple heating options in a pretty compact shape.

Get the Zojirushi Rice Cooker & Warmer for $83.99 (Save $66)

3. Deep discounts on decorating

Deep discounts on this spatula set

Amazon

If you're planning on whipping up some cakes soon for the upcoming holidays—and really, who isn't?—you might want to pick up a new set of icing spatulas to make sure your sugary centerpiece is the bell of the ball. These well-reviewed spatulas come in a set of 7.5, 10.8, and 12.8 inches, each featuring a wood-grained handle and stainless steel blades.

Get the 1EasyLife Spatula Set for $9.84 (Save $25.15)

4. Get your tea on thrice as fast

This electric kettle is much cheaper

Amazon / Tenergy

We know a little bit about the best electric kettles. While this one from Tenergy isn't one of them, it's definitely a respectable entry-level option, especially at its discounted price this weekend. This 1.7 liter carafe is cordless, double-walled, and should heat your water to perfect tea temps about three times as fast as a traditional stovetop kettle. This Tenergy kettle is about as cheap as it ever gets this weekend, so if hot tea fast is your game, this deal might be a home run.

Get the Tenergy Electric Kettle for $16.99 (Save $10.50)

5. Sayonara, yard full o' leaves

This Worx electric blower/mulcher is on sale

Worx / Amazon

This Worx 3-in-1 blower/mulcher/vacuum combo is at one of its lowest prices this autumn. While we haven't (yet) tested this product, it's well-reviewed on Amazon with over 600 ratings, and uses an all-metal/impeller system to vacuum and mulch, or blow leaves (and other autumn debris) to desired locations. While it's occasionally discounted a little more, it's possible that as the leaf-dropping season progresses, the discounts will fall off as well.

Get the Worx 3-in-1 Electric Blower/Mulcher/Vacuum for $66.74 (Save $22.25)

