An intensifying storm system that became Tropical Storm Michael Sunday afternoon is setting its sights on the northern Gulf Coast, and forecasters say it could be a Category 2 hurricane when it makes landfall.

"In fact, nearly every piece of intensity guidance brings the cyclone to hurricane strength before it reaches land, including the GFS, ECMWF, and UKMET global models, which all show significant deepening of the central pressure," National Hurricance Center forecaster Robbie Berg wrote in a morning discussion of the storm.

Air Force Reserve reconnaissance aircraft observations from the evening forecast showed that the center of the storm has re-formed further northeast closer to the deepest convection, as Michael finishes ingesting a disturbance from the Eastern Pacific, noted WeatherTiger forecaster Ryan Truchelut, who partners with the USA TODAY Florida network to provide hurricane forecasts. This is a shift away from Pensacola, which remains on the edge of the cone.

With Tropical Storm Michael gaining strength in the Gulf of Mexico, Gov. Rick Scott declared an emergency in 26 counties Sunday night including Escambia and Santa Rosa counties.

At sundown, Scott said Michael’s winds were 50 miles an hour, with a high risk of tornadoes spinning off from the storm, particularly on its eastern side. By the 7 p.m. update, wind speed had increased to 60 miles an hour. Scott said that as the storm hits the Panhandle, probably at mid-week, it’s likely to be a Category 2 hurricane — possibly a 3 — with winds exceeding 100 mph.

“This storm will be life-threatening and extremely dangerous,” he said. “We’re expecting two to four inches of rain and some areas could see five inches.”

The EOC will go to Level 1 emergency status at 7 a.m. Monday. Scott said state officials are already working on planning, logistics and first response with the Federal Emergency Management Agency, Department of Homeland Security, Army Corps of Engineers, Environmental Protection Agency and Department of Defense.

Scott said 5,500 Florida National Guard members are available for deployment, and he activated 500 for preliminary preparations. The state game and fish agency has 40 officers ready to deploy with boats, all-terrains vehicles and other first-response equipment.

He said residents should make sure they have a three-day water supply and enough food and medicines for a few days of isolation. He urged people to heed evacuation orders and said local authorities will have information on school closings and other precautions in the next two days.

Scott had a call Sunday afternoon with the sheriffs from impacted counties, including Escambia County Sheriff David Morgan, followed by a call to Pensacola Mayor Ashton Hayward and Gulf Power President and CEO Stan Connally.

The region could see storm surge, rain and wind as early as late Tuesday, though forecasters noted the time frame of the storm is still in flux.

But forecasters noted there is an increasing risk of dangerous surge, rainfall and wind for those in the cone.

"We are alarmed, to put it mildly, by how it has established an intense core (with a large area of very high cloud tops, indicating strong convection) near the circulation center in the teeth of brisk westerly wind shear," said Truchelut.

