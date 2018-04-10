09/30/18 Taya Gray, Special to The Desert Sun Republican gubernatorial candidate John Cox greets Coachella Valley residents at Keedy's Fountain Grill in Palm Desert on Sunday, September 30, 2018.

Taya Gray

SANTA CLARITA, Calif. -- Counting down to election day, John Cox posed the question that he hopes he won't have to ask much longer on a campaign swing.

"Have you heard about me yet?" inquired Cox as he talked to a driver lined up to pump gasoline at a Costco station in this hilly suburb north of Los Angeles. "You will," he offered reassuringly.

Cox aims to be California's next governor, a conservative Republican in a state where Democrats hold every major elective office and dominate the legislature. He's closing in the polls and a come-from-behind victory wouldn't be out of the question.

This state, after all, has had its share of formidable Republican chief executives including the "Governator" himself, Arnold Schwarzenegger, from 2003 to 2011. And it's an electorate that may be primed for change after two terms of Gov. Edmund G. "Jerry" Brown, a Democrat, as governor.

John Cox introduces himself to a voter at the Kern County Fair in Bakersfield, Calif.

Chris Woodyard, USA TODAY

Cox is trying to seize on dissatisfaction with the status quo. He relishes the role of counterpoint to his election adversary, Democratic Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom.

Change, however, won't come easy. California's electorate has tipped increasingly Democratic. The party holds a 43.8 percent to 24.5 percent registration edge over Republicans, with the rest listing themselves as Independents or members of minor parties.

The Trump mantle

Cox was endorsed by President Donald Trump in the June primary. While he isn't trumpeting his Trump connection in the Nov. 6 general, he isn't running away from it either in a state where two of three voters disapproved of the president's job performance in a Berkeley IGS Poll released May 1.

He is borrowing a page from the Trump political playbook by portraying himself as the real-estate baron with a touch for the struggling worker, or, as he puts it, "the forgotten Californian."

He said he will be the champion of lower- and middle-income people stressed to the financial limit, trying to open the floodgates to more affordable housing and cutting state bureaucracy and red tape.

John Cox, Republican candidate for governor of California, meets with workers at Huy Fong Foods in Irwindale, Calif.

Chris Woodyard, USA TODAY

"I am going to make California affordable," Cox said. "Families are broken up every day because of the cost of living."

The strategy may be working. Newsom's margin over Cox has been shrinking. The most optimistic yet is a Thomas Partners Strategies/Optimus poll released Wednesday that put the pair only five percentage points apart, 50 percent to 45 percent, with 17 still on the fence.

To underscore his working-class appeal, Cox began a recent campaign day on his bright green "Help Is On The Way" tour bus at the plant that makes peppery Sriracha "Rooster" sauce, Huy Fong Foods in industrial Irwindale, Calif. In a green gingham shirt and faded blue jeans, he sat at a table with a handful of plant workers to ask them about their lives.

California gubernatorial candidate John Cox, a Republican, introduces himself to workers at Huy Fong Foods in Irwindale, Calif.

Chris Woodyard, USA TODAY

They complained of high living costs and tight housing market, though they didn't want to move because they say they love the state and the Los Angeles Dodgers.

"The thing I am going to improve is the cost of housing," Cox said. He said he will do it by speeding up the permitting process and cutting bureaucracy that slows new home construction.

Besides the bus trip, he has been stopping at Department of Motor Vehicles offices around the state to talk to potential voters about how long they had to wait in line. Typically, the wait is hours, which helps Cox to make his point about rooting out government waste and inefficiency.

Real estate roots

Cox hasn't been a Californian long. He's owned a house in Rancho Santa Fe, near San Diego, since 2007, but has only officially been a state resident seven years. He previously ran for office in Illinois and for president in 2008, but never was elected.

Cox, 63, was born in Chicago. After high school, he attended community college then transferred to the University of Illinois.

He eventually became both an attorney and a certified public accountant. He said he successfully salvaged one of the Midwest's biggest potato-chip manufacturers but made his fortune in real estate, acquiring a portfolio of about $200 million in real estate, mostly apartments in the Midwest.

Republican gubernatorial hopeful John Cox talks to a diner at an In-N-Out burger stand north of Los Angeles.

Chris Woodyard, USA TODAY

His 2017 tax returns showed an adjusted gross income of $1.86 million, reported the Los Angeles Times, which was allowed to review them.

Cox's wealth has allowed him to partially finance his campaign. His aides report that he contributed $5.6 million of the $12.9 million raised so far.

Though he hasn't held elected office, Cox isn't new to politics. He unsuccessfully ran for Congress, U.S. Senate and the Cook County Recorder of Deeds in Illinois. In 2008, he briefly ran for the Republican nomination for president. He said he voted for Libertarian Gary Johnson in the 2016 presidential election because he wasn't convinced that Trump would be conservative enough.

Despite California's progressive bent, Cox placed second behind Newsom in California's June primary, which picks the top two finishers regardless of party to head to the general election. He leapfrogged well-known Democrats like the former mayor of Los Angeles and the state treasurer.

John Cox, center, poses for a photo. He is the Republican candidate for governor of California

Chris Woodyard, USA TODAY

Cox wants to be a reformer. "I am not interested in a political career," he said in an interview aboard his campaign bus. "I am interested in changing the system."

Instead of paying top dollar for water, he thinks the state should make better use of reservoirs to keep rain from draining to the sea. Forest management regulations get in the way of removing dead trees that fuel wildfires. California, he said, is spending too much on its prisons compared to other states yet isn't replacing its fleet of aging water-dropping helicopters.

A devout Catholic, he's against abortion but also the death penalty. As governor, though, he has said he would follow the law when it comes to either issue.

Gas tax repeal

But his most important issue, the one that hopes he can ride to the governor's office, is an initiative on the Nov. 6 ballot to repeal of a gasoline tax increase that went into effect last year. Strategists hope the initiative will bring out droves of GOP-leaning voters

Cox is honorary chairman of the Yes on Proposition 6 campaign and his support is what led him to talk to want to talk to voters in line for gas at the Costco in Santa Clarita, Calif., as a stop on his bus tour.

Some of the voters said they hadn't heard of him as he worked the line. Those that did were supportive of his message.

When Cox told Joseph LaRocca, 51, about his support of the gas tax repeal, the self-described independent sounded receptive.

"The truth is we pay high taxes (yet) our roads are a mess," LaRocca said. "We need a change in California."

Some voters have even higher hopes for him.

"You're our savior," said Joe Jimenez, 60, when he encountered Cox at the Kern County Fair in Bakersfield, Calif.

"Well," countered Cox. "I'm not a savior but I am going to get the state turned around."

