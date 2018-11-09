A Celebration of Harry Potter 2018

From left: actors Matthew Lewis, Evanna Lynch, and Oliver Phelps, answer questions from the media. Universal Orlando hosted "A Celebration of Harry Potter," an event featuring items from the film franchise and news about the latest "Harry Potter" expansion at Universal Orlando.

Spell gone wrong?

Universal Orlando Resort says it won't be hosting its annual celebration of all things Harry Potter next year.

But don't worry, Muggles. The theme park giant is planning a new thrill ride and other experiences at one of the two Wizarding World of Harry Potter sections.

The resort said Friday that the construction of a new thrill ride and other yet-to-be-announced experiences at the Wizarding World of Harry Potter: Hogsmeade in its Islands of Adventure park prevents it from hosting A Celebration of Harry Potter in 2019. Hogsmeade opened in 2010, and the park has expanded its Harry Potterverse every year since.

The Wizarding World of Harry Potter: Diagon Alley, housed in Universal Studios, opened in 2014, along with the Hogwarts Express tram, which connects the two wizarding worlds.

The annual Celebration of Harry Potter attracts actors from the Harry Potter movies for question-and-answer sessions, lessons on wand dueling and costume contests, among other events. The first was in 2014.

The resort says it looks forward to hosting future Harry Potter events.

For more information on the Wizarding World of Harry Potter, visit universalorlando.com.

Harry Potter events at Universal Orlando

• 2010: Wizarding World of Harry Potter: Hogsmeade opens at Universal's Islands of Adventure with much fanfare; the stars of the Harry Potter films — including Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, Michael Gambon, Tom Felton, Matthew Lewis — attend.

• 2014: Universal Orlando host its inaugural A Celebration of Harry Potter festival. Lewis, James and Oliver Phelps, Evanna Lynch headline the event. In the summer, Wizarding World of Harry Potter: Diagon Alley opens at Universal Studios, along with the Hogwarts Express, a tram that connects the Harry Potter sections. It was a star-studded opening as well with Felton and Lewis returning to the park and joined by Harry Potter actors Robbie Coltrane and Helena Bonham-Carter.

• 2015-17: A Celebration of Harry Potter returns to Universal Orlando.

• 2017: Universal host its Christmas in the Wizarding World of Harry Potter celebration.

• 2018: Universal cancels its A Celebration of Harry Potter event for 2019.

