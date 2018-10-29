U.S. officials say the 5,200 active-duty troops being deployed to the U.S.-Mexico border will assist Customs and Border Protection agents, but will not confront migrant caravan members who attempt to enter the country.

The deployment, known as Operation Faithful Patriot, will swell the number of military personnel on the border to 7,300 — adding to the 2,100 National Guardsmen who joined thousands of Border agents in April.

When the Faithful Patriot deployment is complete, border forces will total nearly 24,000 personnel.

The Posse Comitatus Act, a federal law, prohibits the Army and Air Force from directly enforcing domestic laws inside the U.S. Troops, however, can legally assist border-control measures.

Troops can't intervene in halting migrant movement across the border, however.

Troops will provide air and ground transportation and logistical support. Three C-130 and one C-17 aircraftArmy engineers will build temporary vehicle barriers and housing for personnel.

Though troop levels are estimates, Faithful Patriot will send about the same number of soldiers to the U.S. southern border as are currently serving in Iraq.

The active-duty troops are being sent in response to the so-called migrant caravan, a large group of people traveling to the border to seek asylum in the U.S. The group left Honduras on Oct. 12 and proceeded north through Guatemala and Mexico.

Highest estimates put the number of migrants at 7,000, but the crowd has dwindled as people return home or seek asylum in Mexico. Current estimates put the number of migrants at 4,000 or less.

The caravan is still hundreds of miles from the U.S. border. It could take weeks for them to arrive.

Soldiers are joining more than 16,000 Customs and Border Protection agents who patrol the southern border. CBP officials say the military manpower is needed because roughly 1,900 people per day arrive without documents, straining agency resources.

CBP officials also say a second group of 3,000 migrants has formed in Guatemala and is moving through Mexico.

In addition to troops, Border Patrol personnel will have access to quick-deploying military aircraft, including medium-lift helicopters and large transport planes.

SOURCE U.S. Customs and Border Protection; Department of Defense; Associated Press; Congressional Research Service; USA TODAY research

