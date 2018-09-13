A beautician applies a skin therapy using microneedling.

Health officials in New Mexico have urged clients of a spa performing services such as "vampire facials" to get tested for blood-borne infections such as HIV or hepatitis.

According to a statement from the New Mexico Department of Health, the VIP Spa in Albuquerque was shut down after health officials discovered practices identified at the spa could spread disease to clients.

The inspection was conducted after a client of the spa developed an infection officials believe originated from a spa treatment.

Officials are reaching out to people who had any injection-related service at the spa, including "vampire facials," a treatment where a person's blood is isolated to obtain platelet-rich plasma, then injected into that person's skin using a microneedling process.

Any one who received such treatment in May or June of this year is asked to visit the New Mexico Department of Health for free, confidential testing.

According to Albuquerque's KOAT-TV, spa owner Luly Ruiz said she only uses disposable needles.

"I open them in front of my clients every time they come," said Ruiz, who told the station she is cooperating with health officials.

