As Volvo gets ready to open its first U.S. plant this fall, the global CEO of the Chinese-owned Swedish automaker is backing a total elimination of auto tariffs.

Volvo CEO Håkan Samuelsson told USA TODAY in an interview Wednesday that he supports a policy of no tariffs on vehicles between the U.S. and Europe and between the U.S. and China.

It would be "good for the industry and good for the U.S.," Samuelsson said.

His comments come amid concerns of a trade war as President Donald Trump threatens increased tariffs on imported vehicles and China reciprocates.

German automakers BMW, Volkswagen and Mercedes maker Daimler are set to support ending all car tariffs between Europe and the U.S., the Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday.

Taken together, these developments suggest that foreign automakers with limited U.S. operations are seriously concerned that Trump's tariff threats could hurt their sales and profits.

BMW, VW and Daimler each assemble some cars in the U.S., but American-made vehicles represent well under half of their sales here, according to Barclays.

Volvo is opening its first U.S. factory — a $1.1 billion plant in Charleston, South Carolina — in a serendipitous stroke that will help partially insulate the automaker from the threat of tariffs.

The Chinese-owned Swedish automaker plans to have 1,500 workers at the plant by the end of 2018 and eventually expects to locate about 4,000 jobs there.

At full capacity, the 2.3 million-square-foot Charleston plant will be capable of making 150,000 vehicles per year. Productions starts in the fall.

The automaker will initially make the S60 sedan at the facility. In 2021, the plant will also begin assembling the Volvo XC90 SUV.

Once it's making both the S60 and XC90, the plant will ship about half of its vehicles to foreign markets, Samuelsson said.

With tariff threats reverberating around the world, Samuelsson acknowledged that Volvo's timing was excellent. And he said he's glad he didn't locate the plant in Mexico, which could be subject to tariffs if NAFTA talks fail to deliver a tariff-free compromise.

"If we would have no factory here, we would of course be even more nervous," Samuelsson said.

To be sure, Volvo would further benefit from the elimination of tariffs. The company currently exports cars from Europe and China to the U.S.

Europe tacks on a 10 percent tariff on cars from the U.S., while the U.S. imposes a 2.5 percent tariff on Europe-made cars and 25 percent on light trucks.

Trump imposed 25 percent tariffs on vehicles imported from China, of which there are few. Chinese sales of U.S.-made vehicles totaled about 266,657 in 2017, according to LMC Automotive.

More: Volvo debuts all-new S60 luxury sedan: Diesel out, plug-in hybrid option now available

More: Volvo ditching gasoline engines for electric, hybrid cars after 2019

More: Review: Volvo loads up XC40 compact SUV with nifty features

More: Dream of having a new car every year? Volvo hears you

China, which is lowering most global vehicle tariffs from 25 percent to 15 percent, is set to retaliate by raising U.S.-imported vehicle tariffs to 40 percent on July 6. That will hurt companies that send vehicles from the U.S. to China — most notably the BMW X5 and X6, the Mercedes GLE and GLS, Lincoln models and Tesla, according to UBS auto analyst Colin Langan.

Construction on Volvo's South Carolina plant started in 2015, long before any serious threats of tariffs bolstering the economic incentive of assembling vehicles in the U.S.

But the benefits of making cars in the U.S. were already taking shape when Volvo initially set its signs on South Carolina. Global automakers are increasingly making vehicles in the markets where they sell them because it allows them to minimize shipping costs and avoid foreign currency volatility.

"This is not just a factory to build cars for the U.S. This is also a factory which will build cars which will be sold in Europe, Sweden and in China," Samuelsson said.

There's still a risk that cars exported from the U.S. to foreign markets, such as the S60, could be hit by tariffs in China or elsewhere, as foreign trading partners respond to Trump's moves.

The plant's completion is believed to mark the first new major automotive assembly plant to open in the U.S. since Volkswagen launched its only U.S. factory in Chattanooga, Tennessee, in 2011.

It also marks the continued expansion of South Carolina's auto industry. The state already has a BMW plant in Spartanburg and is getting a Mercedes-Benz van factory in North Charleston.

Automakers have been attracted to the state's low-tax environment and low-cost labor.

Volvo's first U.S. assembly plant is located in Charleston, South Carolina.

Volvo

Follow USA TODAY reporter Nathan Bomey on Twitter @NathanBomey.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com