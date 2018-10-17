A worker processes lottery tickets on October 16, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. Friday's Mega Millions jackpot jumps to $868 million while Wednesday night's Powerball jackpot is at $345 million.

Mario Tama, Getty Images

Did you win the $345 million Powerball on Wednesday night?

Here are the winning numbers: 3, 57, 64, 68, 69 and Powerball 15.

Next up, Friday night's record-breaking Mega Millions, now at $900 million, the second-largest in U.S. history.

How hard can it be to pick six lousy numbers?

Well, how about 302,575,350 to 1. Those were the odds on Tuesday night, which helps explain why no one grabbed the Mega Millions jackpot.

If had your heart set on Powerball on Wednesday night, you certainly had a better chance, with odds of 292,201,388 to 1.

But if you are banking on winning both, let's get realistic: The odds for pocketing the two jackpots are 1 in 88 quadrillion, according to CNBC.

In fact, you are 258 times more likely to be struck by lightning this year than win the Mega Millions lottery, according to data from the National Weather Service.

Or, with odds of 1 in 3,748,067, you are 80 times more likely to be killed by a shark this year than win Mega Millions, the International Shark Attack File reported.

At 1 in 700,000, women are 432 times more likely to give birth to identical quadruplets than win the lottery.

No one beat those long odds Tuesday night, but one lucky ticket did come fairly close. Someone in the Bay Area matched five of the six Mega Millions numbers, according to the California Lottery – for a hefty $1.9 million.

Big news! No one matched all six numbers in the Mega Millions game Tuesday so Friday’s jackpot will be worth an estimated $868 million. CA did sell a 5/6 prize worth $1.9 million. That winning retailer was Safeway located at 15 Marina Blvd. — California Lottery (@calottery) October 17, 2018

The biggest lottery jackpot in U.S. history was $1.6 billion in the Powerball on Jan. 13, 2016. Three tickets – from California, Florida and Tennessee – matched all the numbers.

The Mega Millions drawing will be at 11 p.m. EDT on Friday.

Contributing: Doyle Rice, USA TODAY.

