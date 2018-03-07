Samsung said it's investigating a bug in some Galaxy smartphones whose texting app randomly sent images to users' contacts.

The issue first surfaced through threads posted on Reddit and Samsung's official forums. Samsung on Tuesday acknowledged the problems but said it viewed them as isolated incidents.

On Reddit, a user in the platform's GalaxyS9 subreddit said his phone sent his full photo gallery to his girlfriend the night before while he was sleeping. A handful of other Samsung phone owners reported experiencing similar issues.

The bug was first reported by tech site Gizmodo.

"Samsung has reviewed this matter thoroughly these past few days; however, there were no hardware or software issues found to be relevant to this particular case," said the company in a statement emailed to USA TODAY. "While there have been no known similar customer reports globally, we will continue to investigate this issue further."

The thread from Samsung's official forums suggests it may be connected to a messaging update on T-Mobile-supported devices. Other bugs cropping up, according to the thread, include scheduled messages sent too early and messages displayed as "sent" when the recipient did not receive them.

Users affected by this can update permissions to their messaging app so it no longer has access to data stored on their smartphone. They can also use a third-party text messaging app like Android Messages or WhatsApp.

