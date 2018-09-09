One person was killed and four others were wounded in a shooting early Sunday morning near Auburn University, according to authorities.

AU Alert, Auburn University's emergency notification system, tweeted that the shooting happened at a McDonald's near campus but stressed there is not an active threat to the campus.

The shooting occurred around 2:24 a.m. in the 200 block of West Magnolia Avenue in Auburn, Alabama. According to police, officers were in the area working to disperse a large crowd when they heard gunshots and located several victims.

A 20 year-old male from Tuskegee, Ala., was found dead at the scene, and authorities located four others suffering from gunshot wounds.

Those taken to the hospital include a 21 year-old male Auburn student from Hilton Head, South Carolina, a 17 year-old male from Opelika, a 19 year-old female, and a 16 year-old boy.

Investigators believe it was not a random shooting and said that an altercation occurred just prior to the gunfire.

AU ALERT: Update - Police still investigating McDonald’s shooting. No indications of an active threat to the campus community. Stay vigilant; report suspicious activity. Visit https://t.co/xSddgZDTBs for more info. — AU ALERT (@AUALERT) September 9, 2018

