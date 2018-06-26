One construction worker was killed and 12 others were hurt after an explosion Tuesday afternoon at a hospital in Gatesville, Texas, about 40 miles west of Waco, according to police.

During an afternoon press conference authorities described what happened at Coryell Memorial Hospital as a "construction accident."

The injuries that the construction workers suffered ranged from serious to critical and some were badly burned, officials said. A number of the victims were transported to the Parkland Burn Center in Dallas, which is one of the largest burn units in the country.

None of the patients inside the hospital at the time of the explosion were hurt, according to the hospital's CEO, David Byrom, who was in the building at the time in a board meeting.

The explosion "felt like a bomb," Byrom described.

He added that it certainly was a catastrophic incident but said they were blessed there weren't more injuries.

A spokesperson for the Texas Department of Safety said local agencies would be leading the investigation, but the State Fire Marshall would be assisting as well.

The office of emergency management confirmed to KCEN there was a partial building collapse.

Residents at a nursing home near the hospital were also forced to evacuate. They were brought to a local church that's making sure everyone is comfortable.

#ATCEMS has sent 5 ambulances, 1 Division Chief, & 1 District Commander to assist with a reported explosion at Coryell Memorial Hospital in Gatesville, TX. The #ATCEMS AmBus is preparing for response to the incident as well. More information to follow. — ATCEMS (@ATCEMS) June 26, 2018

Coryell County District Attorney Dusty Boyd said the power is out at a nearby nursing home and they are currently evacuating patients.

Smoke billowing from the Coryell Memorial Hospital. PHOTO: Sue Eckhardt

Coryell Memorial Healthcare System provides a range of health services including a 25-bed licensed hospital, Level IV Trauma Center emergency room, more than 30 primary and specialty care providers, an advanced wound care center, outpatient rehabilitation center, skilled nursing facility with long-term care and inpatient rehabilition, assisted living and independent living apartments.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

