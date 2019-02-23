SAVANNAH, Ga. — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers in Georgia were in for a surprise when a shipment of pineapples from Colombia was filled with 1,157 pounds of cocaine.

Agents said the street value of the cocaine was about $19,114,940.

“This was an outstanding interception of narcotics by our CBP officers," said Lisa Beth Brown Savannah CBP Area Port Director. “This seizure is a positive enforcement action against drug smuggling organizations and highlights the important work our officers do each day to stop illegal activity at our borders and ports of entry.”

Customs and Border patrol officials said on a typical day they seize more than 5,000 pounds of drugs across the county.

